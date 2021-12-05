Lone Wolf: Terrorist Stabs Orthodox Jew, Then Kills – News

A Palestinian terrorist and “lone wolf”, so called for acting alone and promoting cowardly, random and surprise attacks, this Saturday (4) stabbed an Orthodox Jew in the center of Jerusalem and was killed by Israeli security forces, informed the police and first responders.

“At around 4:30 pm, an aggressor […] stabbed a passerby near the Damascus Gate in East Jerusalem, and then tried to stab a border policeman,” said Israeli police, who claimed to have “neutralized” the man. See the video below for the moment of the attack.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said the terrorist was dead, and an AFP photographer at the scene saw the young man’s body on the ground near the Damascus Gate, outside the Old City of Jerusalem.

According to Magen David Adom, the Israeli equivalent of the Red Cross, the stabbed man is a 20-year-old Jew who was hospitalized “in a moderate to severe condition”.

Jerusalem has been the scene of anti-Israel attacks since October 2015. Most of the time, the crimes are carried out in isolation by young Palestinian terrorists known as lone wolves.