loss of BRL 5.6 million

If you find that your house is infested with snakes, the best thing is to ask a professional for help instead of trying “solve the problem” alone with some “fair idea”. The second option was adopted by a resident of Poolesville (Maryland, USA), who ended up burning down his own house when trying to get rid of the invading reptiles. Result: loss of US$1 million (R$5.6 million).

Already living with the problem for a long time, the resident decided to set fire to the many snakes. The incident took place on November 23, according to a report by the “Miami Herald”. The flames, started in the basement, quickly spread throughout the house. Bags of coal stored at the site helped complete the disaster. Nobody was hurt. It is not known what happened to the snakes.

The property was reduced to ash and rubble.

Maryland home fire after fighting snake infestation Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

As the fire was caused by the owner of the house, unidentified, he should have problem to receive some amount of insurance.

In early November, a man in Colorado (USA) tried to burn cobwebs in your mother’s house, but the initiative did not turn out as expected, said the website “McClatchy News”. Flames hit the property and caused a loss of the equivalent of BRL 560 thousand.