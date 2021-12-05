Luana complains after Scooby teaches her daughter funk: “I almost had a heart attack”

The actress Luana Piovani returned to using social networks, this Friday (3/12), to complain about her ex-husband Pedro Scooby, father of the artist’s three children, because of his raising the children. While traveling, the heirs were in the surfer’s care. Luana confessed that she almost had a heart attack when she saw little 6-year-old Liz sing funk with the lyrics Senta Aqui no Pai. According to her, at home the girl doesn’t listen to this kind of music with swear words.

Luana made the vent on video and in its caption, she wrote: “Frustration/Empathy/Respect. 1) Frustration is a feeling associated with a feeling of powerlessness and despondency, which occurs when something that was expected fails or does not happen. 2) Empathy is the ability to put yourself in the other’s shoes, seeking to act or think how that person would act or think. 3) Respect shows consideration, deference; positive feeling for a person and also specific actions and behaviors representative of that esteem”.

In an excerpt of the image, Luana also said: “Still, I try to avoid breaking the stick, so as not to experience what I experienced when I was little: this terror between father and mother. And we already had very strong moments of terror, which was when we broke up. I still thank God that he lives next door, that he likes children and that he is an honest person. I look at the half full glass, but it’s very frustrating that you’ve had children with someone who doesn’t respect you, who doesn’t empathize with you, who doesn’t consider things.”

