Lucas Penteado presents DNA test and denies paternity of alleged son, says columnist | celebrities

Published 12/4/2021 09:44

Rio – Lucas Penteado was summoned to take a DNA test to prove the alleged paternity of a boy. Ana Karoline Nascimento, the actor’s ex-girlfriend, filed a lawsuit asking for the examination and payment of child support and finally the ex-BBB presented a report to the Court.

According to columnist Leo Dias, from the Metrópoles portal, Lucas Penteado delivered a DNA test carried out in 2016. Ana had already filed for court 5 years ago to obtain recognition of her paternity, but the test was negative. Not satisfied, she would have opened a new process after her ex-boyfriend’s passage through “BBB 21”.

In the new lawsuit, the child’s mother asks for compensation of R$ 6,600 and a pension of 30% of the actor’s earnings. With the result of the exam denying that Lucas is the boy’s father, the process must be closed soon.

Ana Karoline and Lucas Penteado met in 2012, when they were 16 years old. At the time, they dated for just over a year and ended up seeing each other again in 2015. The two resumed their relationship and shortly afterwards the girl discovered a pregnancy. Her son was born in October of that same year.

