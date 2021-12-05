Lula, Moro and Bolsonaro raise the tone and polarize narrative dispute with a focus on 2022

Three main competitors for the presidency must intensify attacks, analyzes expert; ‘third way’ must embrace the current president’s dehydration to reach the second round

FÁTIMA MEIRA/RODOLFO BUHRER/MATEUS BONOMI/ESTADÃO CONTENT Lula, Moro and Bolsonaro exchanged attacks last week



During last Thursday’s weekly live, the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) did not spare criticism of the former minister and pre-candidate for the presidency in 2022, Sergio Moro (We can). “This guy is blatantly lying. The guy wants to be a candidate, it’s his right, instead of showing what he’s done, he’s just pointing his finger at others and lying. This is the case of Sergio Moro. His latest news came out: ‘Bolsonaro celebrated when Lula was released, says Moro’. In a video, he says: ‘I heard’. He’s a clown role, he’s a guy with no character”, fired the Chief Executive. In an interview with Young Pan from Paraná, Sergio Moro recalled the decision of the Federal Supreme Court to end the forecast of execution of the sentence after Lula’s conviction in second instance. “The president did nothing and, in fact, what we knew is that Planalto, the president, celebrated when Lula was released there in 2019. He understood that that literally benefited him. It didn’t work to keep running on the second instance. Even at the time, his son posted on Twitter about the second instance execution, and the president ordered it deleted. It was a kind of embarrassing episode,” said Moro.

President Bolsonaro criticized the former judge’s statement. “Ah, did you hear at Planalto Palace that he celebrated because it was good for him politically? You’re kidding, man. Are you kidding? Liar, shameless”, countered Bolsonaro. The strategy of the pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic, according to specialists, is to destabilize the competitor. From now on, what is at stake is to get the trust of that undecided voter. Also during a live, the former president squid returned to criticize the main competitor, President Bolsonaro. The target was the end of the Bolsa Família program. “Bolsonaro is a political anomaly in Brazil. Do you know what an anomaly is? He wasn’t supposed to exist. The Brazilian people, due to the struggle they have already waged, was not supposed to have a coarse figure, because they are coarse. He is rude. Do you think I say this with pride? I don’t say, no, because I’m a guy I only have my primary diploma and a diploma from Senai. He must have a lieutenant’s degree”, Lula pointed out.

On the other hand, Bolsonaro criticizes Lula about assistance to communist countries. “We have an example here and I want to make it very clear. In the Venezuelan elections, from the time of Chaves and Maduro, every time Lula was there campaigning, until a certain moment, when there was a lack of toilet paper in Venezuela, what did Lula say? ‘In Venezuela, everything may be lacking, except for democracy,’” recalls Bolsonaro. According to the political scientist, Alberto Gondo, the tendency is for these attacks to intensify even more. “It’s a situation in which we have a scenario of Bolsonaro’s re-election, we have a scenario of a second round that, until further notice, it was practically irreversible. It was going to be a very clear dispute between a re-election and an attempt to return ex-president Lula. The second round is very coveted. It is coveted by exactly four or five major parties who know they are not vying for the left vote. So the third way, which we previously observed was moving a lot to the central side, now is to dehydrate the vacancy that seems more fragile at the moment, which is the vacancy of President Bolsonaro in the second round”, he analyzed. Governor João Doria, of the PSDB, and Ciro Gomes, of the PDT, are also part of the famous electoral board in the race for the Presidency of the Republic.

*With information from reporter Maicon Mendes