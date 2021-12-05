Luxury hybrid SUV that does 100km/L in Brazil? Chinese prepares world’s most economical vehicle

Luxury hybrid SUV that does 100km/L in Brazil? In China, SUV Exeed will fight directly with Toyota Highlander and Volkswagen Teramont

Caoa Chery is investing in new technologies to become a leader in the automotive sector and we can already see this in its vehicles, such as its new SUV Exeed, an economical vehicle that does 100 km/L.

This is closer than imagined and proof of this is its new SUV Exeed 2022 LX PH-EV, an economical vehicle from the Chinese that manages to reach 100 km/L. The president of Caoa Chery, Yin Tongyue, has already stated that he will bring the model to the country and it will be part of the luxury division of the brand, with chances of the new SUV being produced right here.

Economy vehicle goes beyond the luxurious interior and delivers differentiated consumption

Even with several technologies and owner of a luxurious interior, the focus of the Chinese SUV is, in fact, the very low fuel consumption. It was revealed by China’s patent ministry that the economy vehicle will have a consumption of 100km/L.

Vehicle consumption data are official results released by a Chinese agency and not by Caoa Chery. To achieve such a result with the economy vehicle, Caoa Chery equipped the SUV with a 1.5 four-cylinder engine connected to another electric motor.

The vehicle’s system is a plug-in hybrid, that is, it allows the batteries to be charged separately so that greater electrical autonomy is offered. As the electrical system is robust, the low consumption of the Chinese economy vehicle is justified.

Design with aesthetic differences draws the attention of Brazilian consumers

Compared to the standard Exeed LX, the new economy vehicle brings some aesthetic differences. The bumper has a different design and abandons the single air intake for a more refined and elegant layout.

The trapezoidal main opening does not connect with the two sides. The name Exeed is stamped on an acrylic plate between the headlights. At the rear, connected taillights mark the look of the hybrid SUV. The PHEV logo prints the back in the lower corner and has a bluish color. The base on the bumper shows dual exhaust outlets and a light gray element.

The new economic vehicle of the Chinese, directly derived from the second generation of the Tiggo 7. The model is different from the SUV marketed by the Chinese in the country with the same name. Exeed’s entry-level SUV is one of the most anticipated models for the domestic market with the debut of the automaker’s luxury division.

Another brand model will arrive in Brazil by 2023

Caoa Chery presented at the Motor Show in Guangzhou, China, its new Chery Omoda 5, a new SUV that debuts a new generation of Chinese vehicles. Promising to be a revolution among the company’s SUVs, the vehicle could also be one of Chery’s novelties in Brazil until 2023.

The model measures 4.40 m in length, 1.58 m in height, 1.83 m in width and its wheelbase is 2.63 m. Under the hood, the Omoda 5 features the same 1.6 turbo engine that is used by the Brazilian Tiggo 8, but with tweaks to deliver 197 horsepower and 290 Nm of torque.

AGRONEWS®, with information from Click Petróleo e Gás