Magalu loses R$118 billion in market value for the year; what to do with stocks? – 12/05/2021

At the beginning of the year, the scenario was very positive for retail companies, including Magazine Luiza. In addition to the prospect of mass vaccination and the possible resumption of in-person activities, the expectation of economists heard by the Central Bank for 2021 was for inflation at 3.34%. In turn, interest would be 3.25%. At that time, the lower Selic also influenced more investors to be more present on the Stock Exchange, leaving fixed income in the background.

However, since then, the market value of the retailer led by businessman Frederico Trajano has gone from BRL 162.8 billion, on January 4th, to BRL 44.6 billion, on the last December 2nd, from according to Economatica data compiled at the request of the UOL. In other words, the company’s current “valuation” corresponds to just over a quarter (precisely 27.4%) over the beginning of 2021.

But, what happened to the significant retraction of what was considered one of the “dearest of investors”?

The head of the retail sector and co-head of Equity Research at XP Investimentos, Danniela Eiger, explains that the reversal of several economic components weighed on the retailer. With the increase in interest rates, from 2% to 7.75% per year, more people started to resort to fixed income to protect themselves from inflation, currently at 10.67% in the 12 months ended in October.

The advance of the IPCA itself, driven by the readjustments in the prices of gasoline, energy and food, is another component that erodes the population’s income and keeps consumers away from non-essential expenses. A third aspect is the possibility of recession in 2022 — at the beginning of the year, it was believed that a GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of 2.5% for the next year.

“These three factors outline a more challenging scenario from the point of view of consumption, especially cyclical categories, which is where Magalu operates with the sale of household appliances and electronics,” stated Danniela.

According to Gustavo Cruz, economist and strategist at RB Investimentos, another component for the drop in market value was precisely the cancellation of restrictions, with more people buying in person. “In the second half of the year, many investors understood that it was time to look at other roles that were left behind, such as shopping malls and education, leaving e-commerce aside,” he said.

In the third quarter, Magazine Luiza recorded growth of 121% in gross revenue, to R$ 10.4 billion, while in the year to September, the advance was 121.7%, to R$ 31.5 billion. In turn, net income recorded a 30.3% retraction in the third quarter, to R$ 143.5 million. In the first nine months of the year, however, net income is 189% higher in 2021, at around R$497.7 million.

The company may benefit from the more than 20 acquisitions made since January last year, some of them strategic, such as the e-commerce KaBum!, the delivery startups AiQFome and Plus Delivery, and the Jovem Nerd and Canaltech content sites.

But investors want to understand the company’s ability to convert this into revenue in the face of increased competition in Brazilian e-commerce.

If before the retail had Amazon, Americanas, Ponto Frio and Casas Bahia (from Via) and Magalu itself as the main players, this ecosystem gained the presence of AliExpress (from Alibaba) and Shopee, two giants that make noise in Asia.

“As there is a scenario of aggressive competition in retail, Magalu has a much more limited margin for passing on costs and inflation. We see pressure on operating margins and a cost of acquiring customers [CAC] bigger, because the competition also happens with digital banks”, said Rodrigo Crespi, equity research analyst at Guide Investimentos. He refers to the marketplaces launched by Nubank, Inter, Original and Next, which sometimes act as partners, sometimes are competitors .

Gustavo Akamine, an analyst at Constância Investimentos, understands that this competitive environment has left investors skeptical about a possible resumption of Magazine Luiza. He adds that in this market dynamics there is a kind of domino effect: it is normal for companies to make a subsequent share offering (the so-called “follow-on”) to raise funds for investments and working capital.

“A company that trades on a more expensive valuation, it manages to reduce the dilution of new capital for the company. The same money in a more expensive stake reduces shareholder participation. This ends up becoming a very relevant advantage,” said Akamine. What happens with Magalu, therefore, is just the opposite.

Thus, Danniela Eiger, from XP Investimentos, maintains a neutral recommendation for the retailer. “So, if the investor doesn’t have the paper, he shouldn’t buy because the scenario is challenging in the short term and should bring volatility to the shares,” he said.

On the other hand, those who already have it need to assess the need to use those resources. “It is a particular decision, which must be analyzed on a case-by-case basis. It is important to understand how much this represents in equity and the level of risk aversion,” she declared.