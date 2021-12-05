Maintaining the level of biodiesel in the mixture worries specialists and businessmen

In 2022, the percentage was supposed to be 14%, but it was fixed at 10%; reduction in the use of biofuels goes against the commitment made at COP-26

The federal government’s decision to maintain the mix of biodiesel to diesel oil at 10% for the entire year 2022 took the sector by surprise. In 2018, a resolution of the National Energy Policy Committee foresaw a gradual increase of this mixture over five years until reaching the 15% mark. In 2022, the percentage should be 14%. Francisco Turra, president of the Association of Biofuel Producers of Brazil (Aprobio), lamented the loss of investment by companies that prepared to increase production. “The decision of the National Energy Policy Council buried the sector’s hopes that we could have a definitive state policy. It is very strange that for next year the CDPE will keep the mixture at 10%”, stated Turra. The vision is shared by Donizete Tokarsi, superintendent director of the Brazilian Union of Biodiesel and Biokerosene (Ulbra Bio). “It reduces employment in the interior, which is the great need of this contingent of unemployed people in Brazil. It may even close biodiesel industries. We currently have 54 biodiesel industries spread across Brazil”.

Throughout 2021, the federal government issued resolutions changing the mandatory percentage of biodiesel blending with diesel oil. These measures were taken because of the internal scarcity of the main raw material for biodiesel, soy, which also ended up raising the prices of this biofuel. From 13% until April, this percentage dropped to 10%, returned to 12% by September, and then dropped once more to 10%. The decision of the National Energy Policy Council to maintain this index at 10% throughout 2022 was taken taking into account the principle of protecting the interests of the consumer in relation to price, quality and product offer.

André Nassar, president of the Brazilian Association of Vegetable Oil Industries (Adeov), calculates that Brazil will not earn nearly US$ 2.5 billion with the reduction of the mixture and defends that biodiesel does not weigh the final value of the fuel. “This generates a reduction of 2.5 billion dollars in income for Brazil. Why? Because this biodiesel will be replaced by imported diesel. And then we are going to spend 1.2 billion dollars in imports of fossil diesel in dollars”, he explained. Industry representatives plan to schedule a meeting with the president Jair Bolsonaro to discuss the damage of this measure to the economy and the country’s environmental image. The decrease in the use of biofuels goes against the commitment made by the Brazilian government in COP-26 to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

