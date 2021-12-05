Marc Beauchamps, producer of films such as ‘City of God’ and ‘Olga’, dies at age 61

Film producer Marc Beauchamps died this Saturday, aged 61, in a hospital in Rio de Janeiro. Seven years ago, he was battling cancer, which started in the lung, hit his head and then his bladder.

— My father is a very warrior, he was terminal for years, but he continued fighting as he could, he really wanted to live. He had a stroke, he couldn’t resist bladder cancer — says his son Bruno Beauchamps, 36, who is a cinema distributor. “I was with him in the hospital at the time he died.” I had my hand on his chest and I could feel the last beat of his heart. It was beautiful.

Important name of the call was the resumption of Brazilian cinema, post-government Collor, Beauchamps is behind features such as “Olga”, Cidade de Deus”, “Os Normal”, “Madame Satã”, “Little Love Dictionary”, among others .

Born in France, the producer arrived in Brazil at the age of 19 and directed the first documentary about Serra Pelada, alongside Gustavo Hadba, who would become one of the greatest photographers in Brazilian cinema. Then, he created the company Inicial Brasileira, which took films from here to France.

In 1990, Beauchamps founded Lumière, which for years was the largest film distributor in Brazil and also represented Miramax on green and yellow soil. As head of the company, Beauchamps has released more than 100 films — such as “Delicatessen”, “True romance”, “Life is beautiful”, “Paciente Inglês”, “Central do Brasil”, “Good Will Hunting”, “Letters on the Table “, “Jackie Brown”, “The Hours” and “Kill Bill” – which together totaled more than 20 million tickets.

For 20 years, Beauchamps revolutionized the way films are marketed in Brazil.

In 2013, the producer was arrested by Interpol on charges of international drug trafficking by the French government. At the time, he posted a statement on his Facebook profile. He said: “I may have done a lot of stupid things in my life, but I’ve never dealt! I am very happy to be able to write from my home and say how much your support has moved me. The 29 days I was stuck were terrible! I don’t recommend it to anyone. I couldn’t understand the reason for my imprisonment. Really, I lived for many years in hell and in the slavery of my chemical dependency, but I never trafficked and I always made a point of staying away. I have always dedicated my professional life to cinema, whether as a technician, director, producer or distributor. All my income was generated only by cinema and audiovisual, never by drugs”.

He was sentenced by the Paris Court of Appeal to three years’ imprisonment for the crimes of transporting, possessing, acquiring and exporting narcotics. In 2016, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) ordered his extradition. But, after appeals, the STF backtracked and he was eventually acquitted.

The producer leaves behind three other children, Rafael, aged 33, and Luisa, aged 23. Marc Beauchamps was married to photographer Fernanda Vasconcelos. The wake will be this Sunday, Sunday, at 12pm, at Cemitério do Caju, in chapel B. The producer will be cremated.