Marcos and Belutti take an indirect look at Sthe and Dynho at a party

Marcos and Belutti’s participation in the 12th party of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) caught the attention of reality show fans in a speech before presenting the song “Estado Frágil”. The duo’s statements were seen as an indirect to Sthe Matos and Dynho Alves for living an approximation questioned by the public as they entered confinement committed.

Initially, Marcos and Belutti sang the song “Aquele 1%”, in partnership with Wesley Safadão, and then presented the song “Estado Frágil” – in partnership with the singer Dilsinho.

“The one we are going to sing now is a new song. You may not know it because when you started playing, you were probably already confined there”, highlighted singer Marcos, and Belutti added:

It’s a song that has the participation of Dilsinho with us. It’s playing on every radio station in the country and we want to sing for you and a lot of people firsthand.

Then, the duo made comments that went viral on social networks as an indirect to the pedestrians Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos for saying that it is wrong to get involved with a committed person.

“It’s a pretty cool subject for anyone who wants to steal other people’s wives or boyfriends. This song says: I’ll wait for you to split up and then we can be together. It’s politically correct,” explained Marcos.

“What he’s saying is like this: when we leave the farm, we start talking properly”, added Belutti.

While the artists presented the song “Estado Frágil”, the possible indirect to Dynho and Sthe Matos moved the internet:

O UOL contacted the staff of the pair to question whether there was, in fact, an indirection to the pedestrians. If there is a placement, the text will be updated.

