Marcos Braz breaks the silence about Flamengo’s next coach for 2022

Credit: Reproduction

After the presidential elections and the permanence of Rodolfo Landim in the maximum seat, Flamengo starts this week planning for the next season. And the definition of a new coach is the club’s priority. According to Marcos Braz, who will continue as football VP, the time is now to analyze the scenarios calmly.

“Flamengo still has two commitments in the Brasileirão and it’s probably only after these two games that we’re going to start… We have a relationship in the market, we see who can come, but calmly and calmly. If there is a moment to choose calmly, it is now”, said Braz.

About Carvalhal, the name that would be closest to the club for 2022, the manager dodged.

“I had contact with him a year ago and not now. He has a contract. This window is a little different, because everyone has a contract, it’s not the end of the season”, he said.

Amid the countless speculations at the moment, Marcos Braz made a point of saying that the search for a new coach for 2022 is in its initial phase. Manager reinforced that the moment is for calm so as not to make mistakes again.

“Nobody looked for Flamengo. We are in embryo in the market to see the project. If you have time to find a technician, it is now. Let’s go calmly and calmly so that everything works out”, concluded.

