Marcos Braz confirms Jorge Jesus as an option and reveals if it is possible for Mister to return to Flamengo in 2022

Credit: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

Secured in the position after the re-election of Rodolfo Landim as president, Marcos Braz gave an interview to journalists present in Gávea for this Saturday’s election and discussed Flamengo’s next coach. According to the director, Jorge Jesus is indeed an option for Rubro-Negro, but contractual issues with Benfica make the negotiation unlikely.

“Jorge has a contract in effect, he has two very important commitments in the next 20 days. It’s reckless for me to come and talk about Jorge Jesus, even because of his situation at Benfica at that moment. He’s a coach who worked at Flamengo, he’s a coach for the fans and he has a lot of connection, even because he won a lot here. Let’s give time to time. Not inertia, but calm. We are going to have a technician with a technical committee so that, in 2022, we can resume the titles”, said Marcos Braz.

The agent stated that Flamengo is in the market at an embryonic stage and actions should intensify after the end of the Brazilian Championship, on Thursday.

“Jorge Jesus is not a plan, it’s an option. What I’m saying is that we’re not going to move until the Brazilian Championship ends. We have two games, against Santos and Atlético-GO. I will be there, like every game. After that, we keep moving in the market. But there is no one mapping, no agent mapping anything in the market. Who is watching and mapping who can actually coach Flamengo is the football department at Flamengo”, he said.

