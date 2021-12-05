Marília Mendonça: 1 month after the accident, Cemig still has not been heard by the police | Minas Gerais

exactly one month after the plane crash that killed the singer Marília Mendonça, the Civil Police continues with the investigations to investigate the causes of the accident, but the Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (Cemig) said that hasn’t been heard yet.

The accident happened on November 5th, in Caratinga, in the Rio Doce Valley Region of Minas Gerais. The pilot, Geraldo Medeiros; the copilot, Tarciso Viana; producer Henrique Ribeiro; and her uncle and singer advisor, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, also died.

Makeup, jewelry, iPhone, bags: see items collected on the plane

Video shows when police arrive for rescue

Known as the ‘Queen of Suffering’, Marília Mendonça emerged as an icon of ‘feminine’

One of the lines of investigation by the Civil Police is precisely the possibility that the aircraft may have fallen after colliding with Cemig’s distribution tower lines.

In a press conference on the 25th, the delegate Ivan Lopes Sales said that the pilot it was just a minute from landing and that all tests for alcohol use or for preexisting illnesses in the victims were negative.

Pilot who landed 20 minutes after the accident said the crew reported no problem

Thus, according to him, the Civil Police works with two lines of investigation to explain the plane crash:

the hypothesis that the distribution lines of a tower of the Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (Cemig) would have caused the accident ( see simulation below )

) the possibility of engine failure, which depends on investigation by Cenipa, the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents.

“We advanced with this hearing. We did not rule out any possibility. But there are strong indications that the transmission lines would have been the cause of the accident,” said delegate Ivan Lopes Sales on the day.

Simulation shows how it was an accident with a plane that was carrying Marília Mendonça

g1 contacted the Civil Police last Friday afternoon to see if there was an update on the investigations and to see who has been heard so far, but the only answer was that “the investigation is ongoing and more information will be passed on after the conclusion of the police investigation”.

Cemig already said that “no representative of the Company was called to testify“.

Cemig also sent the following note:

“Cemig clarifies that the Distribution Line hit by the aircraft with the prefix PT-ONJ, in the tragic accident on 11/05, is outside the protection zone of the Caratinga Aerodrome, pursuant to a specific Ordinance of the Department of Airspace Control ( DECEA), from the Brazilian Aeronautics Command (as shown in the image already released by Cemig).

2 of 5 Image sent by Cemig shows the positioning of the distribution line — Photo: Cemig/Reproduction Image sent by Cemig shows the positioning of the distribution line — Photo: Cemig/Reproduction

We reiterate that Cemig rigorously follows the Brazilian Technical Standards and the regulations in force in all of its projects.

Signaling through orange spheres is required for towers in specific situations, including being within an aerodrome protection zone, which is not the case for the tower that had its cable hit.

Cemig also informs that the obstacles contained in the NOTAM do not refer to the distribution tower that had the cable hit. One of these obstacles is another tower that belongs to Cemig and has orange signaling spheres, as it is within the Aerodrome’s protection zone, in accordance with Brazilian Technical Norms and current regulations.

Investigations by the competent authorities will clarify the causes of the accident. The Company once again regrets this tragic accident and sympathizes with the victims’ relatives and friends.”

Marília Mendonça’s airline pilot daughter says she’s going to sue Cemig

Cenipa continues with investigations

The aircraft’s engines are being analyzed by the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa).

According to a note from Cenipa, sent to g1 on Thursday (3), “the investigation of the accident involving the aircraft with registration PT-ONJ that occurred in Caratinga (MG) is in progress. The objective of the investigations carried out by CENIPA is to prevent new ones accidents with similar characteristics occur”.

3 out of 5 Accident with Marília Mendonça — Photo: JN Accident with Marília Mendonça — Photo: JN

The Center also said that “the conclusion of the investigations will take the shortest time possible, always depending on the complexity of each occurrence and, also, on the need to discover all the contributing factors”.

No other details about the progress of the investigations was informed by the agency.

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) in Minas Gerais is also monitoring investigations into the plane crash. The agency started the procedure one day after the accident.

Sought, the MPF told the g1 that “the procedure is confidential” and did not provide further details.

4 of 5 Guitar by singer Marília Mendonça is removed from an aircraft that crashed in Caratinga — Photo: Carlos Eduardo Alvim/ TV Globo The guitar of singer Marília Mendonça is removed from an aircraft that crashed in Caratinga — Photo: Carlos Eduardo Alvim/ TV Globo

A pilot who landed 20 minutes after the accident involving the singer Marília Mendonça said that she did not hear any problem on the radio from the aircraft she was on. The statement was made in a statement to the Civil Police, which is investigating the causes of the accident.

He came from Viçosa, in the Zona da Mata, bound for Ubaporanga Airport, in Caratinga. the two pilots they even talked on the radio.

Video shows the moment when police officers arrive at the scene of the accident with Marília Mendonça

According to the delegate Ivan Lopes Sales, the witness said that the singer’s plane was in landing procedure.

“The pilot was already in the landing procedure. The estimate is that the pilot who had an accident was a minute, a minute and a half away from the landing”, said the delegate.

The medical examiner Thales Bittencourt de Barcelos said, in an interview on November 25, that the singer Marília Mendonça died of multiple trauma.

Marília Mendonça: PC confirms that all died of polytrauma in the air accident

In addition to the artist, the pilot, Geraldo Medeiros; the copilot, Tarciso Viana; producer Henrique Ribeiro; and Marília’s uncle and advisor, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho were also victims of multiple trauma.

According to him, all the occupants died as a result of the crash of the aircraft with the ground. That is, the deaths happened only after everyone was on the ground.

He also said that, to be on the safe side, material was collected for additional tests “to identify other causes that could contribute in some way to death”: toxicological, alcoholic and anatopathological tests (to see if the victims had any previous illnesses that could contribute to death). All these exams were negative..

The plane that crashed was a Beechcraft King Air C90a, a twin-engine widely used in executive aviation around the world, from the PEC air taxi company.

Death of Marília Mendonça: how was the flight and what was the aircraft

The aircraft manufactured in 1984 had a capacity for 6 passengers and was in normal airworthiness, that is, it was within the parameters to carry out this type of transport, and authorized for business aviation.

The Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa) reported that the plane has no black box.

5 out of 5 Infographic shows the location of the accident that killed Marília Mendonça — Photo: Arte G1 Infographic shows the location of the accident that killed Marília Mendonça — Photo: Arte G1

Globoplay: watch the documentary series ‘Todos os cantos’, with Marília Mendonça