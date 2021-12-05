Marília Mendonça’s family has still not looked at the diary found in the wreckage of the plane

Death of the singer Marília Mendonça completes 1 month (Photo: Reproduction/[email protected])

Marília Mendonça’s family has not yet touched the diary that was found in the wreckage of the plane after the accident that took the artist’s life.

Relatives told O Globo newspaper that they should hire a specialist to assist in the process of restoring the diary that was kept by the sertaneja. Until now, the diary remains closed.

“We haven’t opened it yet. But there’s definitely a lot there. A lot of personal stuff, and a lot of lyrics. We are preserving this to open at the right time. We don’t know when we’ll have the chest and head to open this notebook. When we do this, I’m sure the first thing we’re going to do is publicize whether we’re going to record these songs, whether we’re going to finish what’s left to finish… I’m sure there’s a lot of good stuff there“, João Gustavo, the singer’s brother, told Globo.

Since she was young, Marília has always had the habit of writing in notebooks and the expectation is that there will be sketches of music in this diary.

“As the diary has deteriorated and was found to be very wet, it is still not possible to say exactly what was there. The family is carrying out this survey in detail“, said the lawyer Maurício Carvalho.