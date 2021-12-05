Marília Mendonça’s legacy will be defended by female names – Entertainment

Marília Mendonça was the greatest country singer of the last decade. the artist, who died a month ago after the crash of the plane he was on, in the mountains of Caratinga-MG, reconfigured the music scene and placed women as protagonists of their own stories. As a representative of the so-called “feminejo”, she gave voice to themes such as betrayal, love and breakups and, with that, won millions of fans throughout Brazil.

However, so that today so many others can occupy prominent positions, names like As Irmãs Galvão, Inezita Barroso (1925 – 2015) and Roberta Miranda arrived before and opened space when the scene was still predominantly male. In more than 74 years of partnership, for example, the sisters Mary and Marilene Galvão have built one of the most solid careers in Brazilian music. Altogether, they recorded more than a thousand records and sold around 11 million copies.

In an interview with R7, soon after announcing the end of the pair, Mary spoke about the beginning of the trajectory and the prejudice they suffered for being women. “We know it’s strong. A lot of things we could have done and didn’t do. And we didn’t because they didn’t give us an opportunity. And for us that was right. If we could start from scratch now, we would do everything differently.”

Marília Mendonça, who carried all these other artists that came before her, was also responsible for inspiring several singers of the new generation, such as Maiara and Maraisa, Yasmin Santos, Lauana Prado, Mari Fernandez, Luiza (from the duo with Maurílio) and the sisters Julia and Rafaela. Learn a little more about the women who will follow the legacy left by the queen of suffering:

Maiara and Maraisa

Although the duo Maiara and Maraisa have built a successful career, it is impossible not to include them in this list. Together, the three wrote an important chapter of Brazilian music with projects like Now it’s them (2018), Mistresses (2020) and Mistresses 35% (2021). With last year’s work, they were nominated for a Latin Grammy in the Best Sertaneja Music Album category.

In a text published on social networks, on November 13th, Maiara highlighted the artist’s importance for the history of Brazilian art. “You gave a voice to women. You conquered eternity. It’s on the national and international hit charts. On the walls in urban arts on the streets. On panels around the world. On t-shirts, in tattoos, in letters, in posts, in repertoires, in prayers and it will be forever in our hearts.”

Yasmin Santos

The singer, who at the beginning of her career had to deal with comparisons with Marília, gradually conquered her own space. Declared fan of the hit’s owner Unfaithful, the artist was born in the city of Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo.

The first success was Hard Level Longing. The single, released in 2018, was among the 10 most played on streaming platforms and radio stations across the country. In 2019, she recorded the first DVD, entitled Yasmin Santos – Live in São Paulo. At the time, the audiovisual project had the participation of Maiara and Maraisa, Wesley Safadão, Gustavo Mioto and Marília herself.

To R7, the artist spoke about the role of Marília in the construction of her musical career. “The name Marília Mendonça was the first big step for women, I believe it was the one who opened the doors for me and many other singers to have the chance to be highly visible today. I always wanted to represent women with my voice, and she did. taught me how to do that, mainly to read people’s feelings and turn it into music.”

Lauana Prado

Lauana Prado, 32 years old, gained national notoriety with her music Guinea pig, in 2018, with the participation of the duo Maiara and Maraisa. At the time, it is worth remembering, the country singer was praised by Marília Mendonça in a video on social networks. “Sings too much,” he said.

The singer, who has participated in a musical reality show, also has some successful compositions. Roberta Miranda, Edson and Hudson and Rionegro and Solimões are some of the names that have recorded songs written by her.

In October, Lauana presented Natural, a project composed of three albums recorded in the state of Tocantins, where the sertaneja grew up. At the time, in an interview with R7, she spoke about returning to her origins and the repertoire chosen for the last work.

“The repertoire is very linked to my artistic persona. My songs already have this upbeat, lively look and in this project it couldn’t be different. We explored all the sound plurality with other musical styles and, for me, it was really cool to continue telling my story with this responsibility, which is to bring my birthplace and the name of my state”, he said.

Produced by Gabriel Pascoal, the first part of Natural reached the public a little less than a year after the release of the third album, Free. The musical project earned Lauana a nomination for a Latin Grammy, in 2020, in the category of Best Sertaneja Music Album.

Mari Fernandez

Mariana Fernandes de Sousa, better known as Mari Fernandez, gained fame throughout Brazil with the hit No, I’m not going. The 20-year-old singer, who was born in the municipality of Alto Santo, in the state of Ceará, began her career still in her teens. The first album, Suffering pisser, was released in April this year.

In November, the artist used social media to celebrate yet another achievement. Her photo was displayed on a panel in Times Square, USA. “I confess that I spent 20 minutes zooming in on my cell phone screen and wondering if it was real, if it wasn’t montage. Mariana from Alto Santo, Ceará, ended up in Times Square, USA, in the most desired advertising space in the world. there was my image, my work having an incredible visibility. People from all over the world seeing my face”, he vibrated.

Luiza (Luíza & Maurílio)

Luiza was born in Belo Horizonte. In 2016, when she went on vacation to Imperatriz, in the state of Maranhão, the singer met Maurílio, with whom she would share shows throughout Brazil. “It was on a friend’s birthday that I invited him to go on stage with me. The synergy was so good that we set up the duo right there. It worked,” explained the singer.

From the beginning, the internet played a fundamental role in the growth of the partnership. Gradually, videos published on YouTube began to reach millions of fans. The first presentations took place in bars in the southeast region of Maranhão.

In 2019, it’s worth remembering, the duo even recorded the track piercing the signal, in partnership with Marília Mendonça. One of the duo’s biggest hits is the song S of homesickness, which features Zé Neto and Cristiano.

Julia and Rafaela

The twins Júlia and Rafaela grew up in Campo Verde, Mato Grosso. The two, who started their careers at just 5 years old, were influenced by their father. The country singers, who started publishing some videos covering the great names of music, have already accumulated millions of views on digital platforms.

