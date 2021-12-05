Mauricio Manieri sings hit from the 90s at ‘Caldeirão’ and makes Marcos Mion nostalgic | cauldron

Those over 30 years old cannot remain indifferent when Maurice Manieri sings “Well Wanted” .

💪The first chords of the super hit of the 90s already works as a kind of time machine.

💪 Guest of Caldeirão, the singer left Marcos Mion, guests and internet users nostalgic when he sang the verses of the song on the piano that changed the course of his career during the painting. turn up the sound.

“For God’s sake! If we’re talking about a classic, this is a classic,” commented the presenter, who was thrilled with each verse of the song.

📱💻 On social media, the crowd was also impacted by Manieri’s charm, which remains intact!

