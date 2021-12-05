Meet Dr. Lurdinha. The doctor who made Unimed Recife the third largest medical cooperative in Brazil

In charge of the third largest medical cooperative in Brazil, the physician Maria de Lourdes Corrêa de Araújo, better known as Dr. Lourdinha, believed that until then she had experienced all the difficulties that a manager of medical services in office had. But the arrival of Covid 19 changed perceptions.

“It was the most difficult experience of our team. And the greatest proof of commitment to people who have taken on, as human beings. Taking care of a patient, knowing that he could contaminate you. Doing radiological exams knowing that he could go from the equipment to the The patient’s place was the greatest proof that our doctors, nurses and assistants gave in the pandemic”, she reports emotionally.

Unimed Recife lost 26 employees, including cooperating doctors and employees. Among them was pediatrician Assuero Guerra – who helped save dozens of mothers and their babies in the cooperative’s maternity hospital – who decided to stay on the front lines until he was infected and died of Covid 19.

“If a doctor loses a patient, it is a huge pain. Losing a colleague who was a reference in the sector like him and who decided not to leave his patients hurt too much”, recalls the gastroenterologist who decided 15 years ago to close her practice and transfer a consolidated clientele to dedicate herself to Unimed Recife, today with 186,000 lives and revenues 1.2 billion a year.

Hospital Unimed III, which ended up being a reference in Pernambuco in terms of Covid-19 care in the supplementary medicine network, is part of a medical complex that Unimed Recife operates in Ilha do Leite and which has grown a lot.

Last month, Unimed Recife inaugurated a new office building focused on high complexity and oncology, where the cooperative invested R$ 45 million, R$ 25 million of which in the sophisticated robot Davinci Xi.

“We paid the last installment in the month he started operating” celebrates the manager who joined the cooperative movement, in 1987, led by the then president of Unimed Recife, Lívio Malinconico.

TEMPORARY SERVICE

It was for a temporary service of auditing the small cooperative’s invoices after she was identified for her work in the area she was doing at the former Inamps, in Pernambuco.

Dr. Lurdinha went and never left Unimed. She became secretary, vice president until, in 1996, she was elected president, being successively reelected until today. But she insists that she would not have made it without the collaboration of doctors Divaldo Bezerra (Treasurer Director) and Antônio Cruz (Secretary Director).

Since then, “Doctora Lurdinha” has become a kind of brand in medical cooperativism in Brazil, having helped to create other Unimeds in Pernambuco, a federation and have a firm presence in the national movement for dedication. Among other participations, she is President of the Board of Directors of the Pernambuco Federation of Unimeds, an entity that she helped to create.

Unimed Recife’s growth to the point of being the third largest cooperative in Brazil in a way shows the performance of the soft-spoken and gentle-spoken executive, but known for her toughness in negotiations.

“It was not easy to leave my patients, admits the doctor, as it was not easy to take thousands of hours away from family life, despite their understanding of our work at Unimed, she explains.

“But you can’t run a company like ours between shifts or at lunch. Especially now with the radical change that the supplementary health market is experiencing in Brazil with the arrival of large groups of investors” evaluates the executive.

DOCTORS’ MOTHER AND WIFE

Doctor Maria de Lourdes is a doctor’s wife and the mother of doctors. She met her husband Wilhlen Cardoso sa Silva on the benches of the Faculty of Medicine at UFPE, had three children Júlio, Camilo and Paulo Otávio, the latter two also doctors and is keen to highlight his understanding and partnership with the boys while she was away from home taking care of Unimed.

“Wilhlen is my professional colleague, a friend in difficult times, an encourager in challenges and a dedicated father. Today, he is the guidance partner in the boys’ careers”, defines her husband.

For the executive Maria de Lourdes, the Unimeds space (today they take care of 17.7 million people with health plans, in addition to 4.6 million dental medician) is assured because the cooperatives will continue regardless of the competition .

“But our challenge is to be competitive within a horizontal philosophy such as cooperativism”. Warns the executive.

She remembers that, in a cooperative, the doctor is the owner, in fact this is their slogan. At Unimed Recife, for example, there are 2,226 owners.

“We can’t tell any of them that they can’t demand this or that exam. He knows what he needs and what is needed by his patient. Of course they know they have responsibilities as a member. But, in our movement, he is the one who commands when he sees his patient. This is not and has never been discussed between us” clarifies the president of Unimed.

COMPANY OF THOUSAND OWNERS

Taking care of a company with more than 2,200 is neither easy nor simple. Of course, as Unimed Recife has been performing well, the life of the board led by Dr. Lurdinha is less tense. “But it requires even more transparency”, he recalls.

Four years ago, when Unimed Recife inaugurated Unimed III – which has now become a complex with a general hospital and a highly complex wing – the cooperative became a national reference by automating procedures from the entrance to the destination of waste.

The success of Unimed III opened the doors for a project to interconnect all other units so that, soon, the patient will be followed up full time, aiming at prevention, which, on the other hand, results in less hospitalization time when necessary. .

“We accelerated this control with post-covid-19 assistance. And initially we’re targeting 70+ audiences. Today, every Unimed Recife patient who needs hospitalization enters the control and follow-up program. It’s the way we start caring directly to help you not need to be hospitalized again.

STRONG IN TELEMEDICINE

Preventive medicine in Brazil is a huge challenge. But covid-19 opened up a huge space when the medical industry was skating with mutual resistance from doctors and patients. But when patients couldn’t go to the office and covid-19 was installed, both parties changed their minds.

“Telemedicine is a global trend that is here to stay. But in a Unimed it has greater challenges than a private company”, says Dr. Lurdinha.

“It is not enough to serve the client via smartphone, tablet or TV in the room connected to the internet, says Maria de Lourdes, recalling that, although today, 75% of medical procedures are carried out in their own units, the patient has the right to choose a service or not. alternative prescribed by your doctor.

Having a quarter of your billing done by third parties means more control over in-house expenses. Unimed Recife has 3,800 employees – which it only refers to as collaborators – and the implementation of new units requires permanent heavy investment in IT.

INVESTMENT URGENT

And the numbers are getting high. Complexo Hospitalar Unimed Recife (CHUR) is a hospital focused on highly complex procedures. investments BRL 40 million of own money in equipment BRL 25 million just in a robot. Also without bank financing. ) CHUR has 20 ICU beds, two of which are isolation beds; 90 of infirmary; 90 apartments, five of which are dedicated to the isolation of patients and in addition to six apartments specifically dedicated to bone marrow transplants.

She takes the opportunity to tell an example of the difficulties faced by medical cooperatives in the Northeast in obtaining financing from the Brazilian banking system.

Five years ago the cooperative decided to build a new maternity hospital. I couldn’t even get financing from public banks. The cooperative decided to do it on its own by self-financing. “We started to retain between 9% and 10% of our members’ invoices for a few years. Today, our HDMI is paid and working, celebrates. The General Hospital Materno Infantil Complex along with the expansion of Hospital Unimed Recife I (HUR I) , located at Praça Chora Menino, on Ilha do Leite.

ONCOLOGY REFERENCE

But in complexes like the one that joins Unimed III and CHUR, an opportunity for buildings built by investors on demand (build to suit) that the cooperative took advantage of also opened up.

“But I only lease the building”, clarifies Dr. Lurdinha, “from the furniture to the state-of-the-art equipment, we bought everything without financing.

The issue of financing difficulties had made institutions bet on the growth of credit unions, Unicreds, which today are major partnerships with medical cooperatives.

It was a result of the market and we want them to get stronger and take advantage of this moment that startups appear all the time and that the cooperative system also wants to benefit, bets the executive.

GETTING AROUND THE LACK OF CREDIT

According to the doctor, despite the difficulties in financing plans offered by the supplementary medicine network due to people’s loss of purchasing power, the cooperative system is showing that companies can trust it for its commitment.

It is in the cooperative doctor’s DNA to be a professional who sees the patient with much more care and attention. Perhaps this is the new biggest competitive differential, which explains the growth in our market share.

The pandemic, he acknowledges, helped Brazilians to take care of their health. And the number of adhesions shows that cooperatives have grown.

“But this was because Brazil developed, in addition to the SUS, a regulated environment for supplementary medicine. And it was strategic to have an ANS that learned and helped to strengthen transparent companies”, analyzes the executive.

Unimed Recife is celebrating 50 years with almost 170 thousand lives. It became the third largest company in the cooperative segment in the market and this year it should exceed R$ 1.2 billion in revenue.

For Dr. Lurdinha, the brand arrives at a time of great movement in the private market with new companies, publicly-held companies and international players.

“We grew up in difficulty. Money has always been tight. We will continue to grow for sure. Perhaps because our differential in the market is the commitment of our doctors to the patient. This is Unimed’s brand, ensuring that it is attended to by the owner”, summarizes the executive, recalling the Unimeds slogan.