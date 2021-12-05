Meet Luana Lopes Lara, the only Brazilian on the US Forbes 30 Under 30 list

Disclosure

Last Wednesday (1st), the Forbes 30 Under 30 list of the United States was released, and its newest member is the Brazilian Luana Lopes Lara, 25, founder of the betting platform kalshi and an engineer graduated from MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology). In an interview with Forbes, she tells more about the company and her life trajectory.

the taste for Exact Sciences always ran in Luana’s family. His father is an electrical engineer and previously worked at IBM; her mother is a math teacher, and her sister has a degree in chemical engineering and also lives in the United States, where she is pursuing her PhD. “She’s my older sister, so I’ve always seen her as an inspiration,” says the engineer.

Luana was born in Belo Horizonte, but went through the cities of Timóteo (MG) and Niterói (RJ) until he reached Joinville, in Santa Catarina, where he joined the Escola Técnica Tupy, which focuses on teaching exact sciences. During her school life, Luana says that she participated in physics and astronomy Olympiads, and kept mathematics as her greatest passion.

“But ballet was also something I loved to do,” he says. In Joinville, she joined the Bolshoi Theater School, the only branch outside Russia. Until the end of high school, Luana says that ballet was her focus – she danced professionally in Salzburg, Austria, before definitively switching from sneakers to math.

“I always wanted to be the best I could be,” he says. “So I struggled to dance at the Bolshoi, and then decided to go after the best universities in the world. When I told my parents that this was my plan, they basically said, ‘Well, let her try, maybe it works.’

Despite having started the process of preparing to enter American universities later than usual – this usually occurs in the first year of high school – Luana was successful. In addition to being approved at MIT, she was also accepted by universities. Harvard, Yale and Stanford. It was in Massachusetts, however, that she found the best opportunity to improve academically, believing that the institute would “take her out of her comfort zone.”

betting on events

It was also at MIT that Luana met Tarek Mansour, 25, with whom he later founded Kalshi, in 2018. In a nutshell, the engineer defines the company as “a market where investors buy and sell contracts related to events, rather than shares or cryptocurrencies.”

The platform allows users to place bets on any topic, event or global event, like: “Will the 2022 Rio Carnival be cancelled?” or “Will the PEC of the precatório be enacted by the Congress until the end of 2021?”. The only condition is that the question only allows direct answers like “yes” and “no”. Investors can then buy “contracts” from the answer they believe is correct, and earn or lose money according to the actual outcome.

To better illustrate this operation, Kalshi’s website gives an example: if you are a resident of New York and are interested in knowing if rent values ​​will go up next month, you can invest in this event through the platform. If you think the rents are going to go up, you can buy one hundred “yes” contracts for $50 in the corresponding market for the event. The following month, if data comes out that rents have actually gone up, you get $100 back for your investment.

Contract prices fluctuate between one and 99 cents, and reflect the difference in bets between “Yes and no”. If more people bet on “yes” than on “no”, for example, the price of that contract goes up. If the result of the event is “yes”, each “yes” contract returns US$ 1 to its investor, while the “no” contracts lose their value.

“Usually only large corporations have exposure to events like these. We saw this a lot in the case of Brexit, in which several companies that had operations in England wanted the opportunity to speculate on what would happen”, explains Luana, adding that, although the share price is influenced by global events, investors do not have direct exposure to the events themselves.

Kalshi stands out for being the first and only company regulated by the CFTC (Commodity Futures Trading Commission) in the United States to offer such products. In February of this year, the startup raised $30 million in a series A led by Sequoia Capital, with the participation of Charles Schwab, from the Charles Schwab Corporation, Henry Kravis, co-CEO of KKR, SV Angel and other names that had already made contributions to the company, such as Neo and YC Continuity.

Although operations are restricted to the US and the focus at the moment is to gain space in the North American market, Luana says there are plans to expand to other countries, including Brazil. Since its official launch in July this year, the platform has moved $10 million in betting.

studying abroad

Luana says that when she lived in Brazil, the idea of ​​creating a company still seemed distant. That perception changed, however, when she joined MIT. “The big advantage of the university, for me, was not the classes and the things I learned, even though they were excellent. It was the people I had contact with.”

The engineer says that she felt inspired by her colleagues and professors, many of whom already collected achievements in academia, and says that they were the ones who encouraged her to start her own journey. One of the important tips she received was taking her startup to Y Combinator, an accelerator that was responsible for investing in companies like Dropbox, Airbnb and Reddit.

Luana remembers the insecurity she felt when she started the selection process for North American universities. She says she was afraid that her artistic background would not be taken into account by recruiters, or that it would be seen as a negative point in her trajectory.

“But US colleges are very good at looking at your history and understanding your motivation, seeing the potential in you,” he says. “If I have a tip for young people who are looking for this path too, it’s to keep making an effort, to believe that you are a special person and that they will notice it.”

Luana, who studied at MIT on a scholarship from Study Foundation, says that he chose to work in the exact sciences area because he believed he would find more professional opportunities and that he could make a more relevant contribution to society in this way. Despite having been an outstanding dancer, she considers her strong point to be mathematics.

About being chosen to join the list Forbes 30 Under 30, which brings together leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators with less than 30 years who stand out in their sectors, the engineer says: “It is an honor to be recognized for our work. Of course, Kalshi still has a lot to do, but when you’re still halfway there, recognition like this is a huge boost.”