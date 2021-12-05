Mega-Sena accumulated and prize goes to BRL 16 million

On the last day, Caixa held, in São Paulo, the drawing for the 2433 Mega-Sena contest. The numbers drawn were 08-09-32-52-53-57. According to the bank, no one got all the dozens drawn right, so the prize, which was R$ 11,008,240.88, increased and now stands at R$ 16 million in the next edition. Also according to the bank, a prize of R$71,625.00 goes to each of the 31 lucky tickets that matched five numbers and made the corner. In addition, the court had 2,625 bets contemplated, and each one of the winners will take R$ 1,208.36.

In short, the Mega-Sena 2434 contest that takes place this Saturday (04), in São Paulo, takes place at an event held from 8 pm, with live transmission over the internet, on the bank’s official channel on YouTube. To participate, players can play a game of 6 to 15 numbers at lotteries accredited by Caixa, or using the Bank’s special lottery website.

Furthermore, all bets registered up to one hour before the Mega-Sena draw are eligible to win prizes in games. The minimum game costs BRL 4.50, and gives you the right to choose from 6 tens between 1 and 60. If you want to bet another number, the value goes up and goes to BRL 31.50. In the highest scenario, with a limit of 15 numbers on the ticket, the bet is R$22,522.50.

Regarding the chances of gnahar in Mega-Sena, they vary according to the amount of numbers bet. With the smallest bet (BRL 4.50), which has 6 numbers, the chance of hitting all tens is 1 in 50,063,860. Already with 7 tens bet (R$ 31.50), the chance grows and is 1 in 7,151,980. Meanwhile, the maximum bet of £22,500 and 15 tens has a 10,003 chance of making its millionaire player.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom/shutterstock.com