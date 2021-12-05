Mel Maia wears a short, sensual look and lets out tattoos in strategic places

As usual, the youth actress Mayan honey used his Instagram stories this Friday, December 3rd, to share his sexiest clicks with fans. The brunette likes to be bold in her looks and, this time, she showed a more casual and relaxed look.

The famous woman showed off her tattoos by wearing a black top and jean shorts. She, who, at age 17, already has an enviable body, likes to expose it boldly and shares it with her 10.8 million followers, only on Instagram.

Last month, there was one of the biggest controversies in the teen world involving the names of the famous Mc Melody and Mel Maia. It all started when the 14-year-old funk girl said, in an interview with a podcast, that she would have stayed with Mel and that the two had an affair. The actress, in turn, was outraged by the information.

Mel was extremely angry and exposed Melody’s lie: “I woke up to messages from reporters on my WhatsApp, my friends sending screenshots of gossip pages, and people commenting on my supposed hooking up with Melody. I didn’t understand where people got that from, until I got on social media and saw Melody commented on a podcast we stayed on. Guys, first of all, Melody and I have never even met in person”, he guaranteed.

Seeing that her fanfic was disproved, the funk girl admitted that she “trolled” with the public and Melody was criticized for having invented a story, in addition to being accused of having invented it to stay in the media and gossip in the IGs.

However, the confusion did not stop there! Mel was really annoyed by the trolling gossip and threatened any of her followers with being blocked if they mentioned the name Mc Melody

“Anyone who says Melody’s name here will get a block, I don’t want to bond with her, now everything I post you will say her name. Stop it“, wrote Mel Maia which shocked internet users.

