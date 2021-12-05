Méliuz shares jump 31%, but will it have the strength to resume 300% appreciation?

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Méliuz shares jump 31%, but will it have the strength to resume 300% appreciation? 4 Views

Meliuz
“The team is bright, young and passionate, and with a large customer base ready to become more engaged,” says BTG (Image: Facebook da Méliuz)

The actions of Meliuz (CASH3) closed up 31.03%, quoted at R$ 3.42, this Friday (3) after the company presented a result much higher than expected for gross sales volume (GMV) of R$923 million (+87%) during its “Festival das Blacks”.

The shares, however, have faced a strong selling force recently. The drop was such that it erased the 300% valuation reached by the shares at some point this year.

Will assets be able to resume such performance? For analysts of BTG Pactual, to consider your target price, at least a part of it.

“This year the company has become much more capitalized (after its new share offering), has pulled the trigger on several mergers and acquisitions and is certainly more ‘powerful’ than it was during the IPO,” wrote analysts Eduardo Rosman, Ricardo Buchpiguel and Thiago Paura.

“The team is bright, young and passionate, and with a large customer base ready to become more engaged”, they complete. BTG has a buy recommendation, with a target price of BRL 6. The value corresponds to an upside potential of approximately 90% in relation to the level traded a moment ago.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Lotofácil accumulates and goes to R$ 6 million; see numbers

The contest 2389 of Lotofácil had no correctors for the 15 dozen drawn (04-05-06-08-09-10-11-12-18-19-21-22-23-24-25) this …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved