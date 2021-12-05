Mercedes is the best car in Arabia

Mercedes came out in profit in Saudi Arabia on a Saturday (4) of strong emotions. Even before qualifying, the team led by Toto Wolff was caught up in Lewis Hamilton’s tour of the stewards’ room, thanks to incidents during the third free practice, not counting a car failure by Valtteri Bottas that forced a change of last minute engine. With everything resolved in a matter of 40 minutes and already on top of the official session of the day, the team won the treacherous circuit of Jeddah to define the grid. And from a Friday in which it seemed dominant, the German team faced amazing speed from rival Red Bull.

After getting rid of a fuel leak, the seven-times champion was able to trigger aggressive mapping on an older unit in Bottas’ car, while Hamilton was already making use of her hot engine. The problem is that the performance gain was not as impressive as in São Paulo last month. Still, the Englishman was able to establish a strong pace throughout the three phases of qualifying. The secret was also in the success of the W12, especially regarding the behavior of the soft tires, which still seem not to be ideal for urban layout.

But Lewis continued to try to lower his times to neutralize Max Verstappen’s growing attacks. Hamilton knew the front row was the finish line, faced with an unpredictable race on a narrow, menacing track. In the final part of the session, the Brit opened his last fast lap long before Verstappen. It was a special, accurate and error-free spin. Enough to replace it on the tip. The return to the pits took place slowly. The vice-leader still had to wait more than a minute to know that he had secured the 103rd pole of his career.

Lewis Hamilton embraces fellow Valtteri Bottas in Jeddah (Photo: Mercedes)

It was because of an insolent Max. The Dutchman was the speed mark in Jeddah. Somehow, Red Bull worked better the aerodynamic configuration of its wings, insisted on an aggressive and fast hit. And Verstappen took responsibility for himself. On the last lap, being the last in line in Q3, the first two partials already gave the signal that the position of honor would come – the difference was 0s3. It would be a nice blow to the competition and to those who insist on predicting something in this championship.

It turns out that Jeddah has 27 turns, some blind and very fast. It is a circuit that demands respect with its walls so close. But Max knew he had to impose himself, he even ran into some barriers until he had to actually fix the car. It was the final curve, it didn’t. Verstappen saved the front, but lost the rear of the car and hit the protection, staying right there. “I don’t know what happens,” he said, dejected after walking back to the pit-lane.

In this time, Bottas jumped to second, pushing the Worlds leader to third. “Of course, it’s terrible. I braked and managed to keep the car on the track to close the lap, but I lost the rear. Third place is disappointing knowing the lap I was doing, but we showed our pace and let’s see what we can do in the race”, he added.

It’s fair to say that Hamilton owes this one to Verstappen. When he heard from the engineer, still in the car, that the Mercedes was in the front row, Hamilton smiled and thanked the team. “We were fast here, but in TL3 and in qualifying, there was a lack of rhythm and we had difficulties with the tyres. For getting a 1-2 here, I’m very proud of Valtteri and everyone on the team. It’s a great result”, said the Englishman.

“This 1-2 was the goal, we worked a lot on simulations and adjustments. The collaboration was amazing with Valtteri, he’s the best teammate I’ve ever had in the sport, we worked really hard on the setup, to get the car where it is, and Red Bull were so quick. That Red Bull on the track is something different, but given where we are, I’m very grateful for what we’ve achieved,” added the seven-time champion, who is 8 points behind Verstappen in the standings.

Max Verstappen crashed in the final part of Q3 and missed his chance to take pole in Jeddah (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Mercedes’ one-two means a step forward in terms of strategy. That’s because the W12 has the best race pace, according to simulations made in free practice. The difference for Red Bull was between 0s2 and 0s5 on the medium tire – the compound that the two title contenders will start this Sunday. The hard tire should also play a role – here it’s important to say that Verstappen made interesting stints on Friday with these compounds. Anyway, the black cars were more consistent overall.

“We will be closer in race pace. My long stint on Friday was good but Red Bull fixed something yesterday and they are fast today. So I expect a close battle tomorrow, but me and Valtteri will be there,” Hamilton assured.

And the 50-lap race tends to be one-stop. So, the tactics will be fundamental, as well as a good start. “We’re hoping that most drivers will choose a single pit-stop tactic, but there are many unknowns that can influence strategy. Despite the size of the circuit, the differences were incredibly close, with the ten drivers separated by just a few tenths,” explained Mario Isola, the Pirelli boss.

Of course, as this season teaches, it’s wise to avoid any predictions. That said, Mercedes has an advantage, but it will have to be perfect – so that the luck of the champion continues to smile on Lewis. Already Red Bull, which now licks its wounds, knows that if there is anyone who can change the game, it is Max.

The Formula 1 GP of Saudi Arabia is scheduled to start at 2 pm (GMT-3) this Sunday and will be broadcast live by Band on open TV and by streaming service F1 TV Pro. BIG PRIZE follow everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.

