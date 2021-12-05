Messi and Navas make a mistake and take a French newspaper bugger in PSG’s stumbling block – 12/04/2021

Lionel Messi and Keylor Navas. These were the two villains of Paris Saint-Germain in the tie with Lens by 1-1, today (4), for the 17th round of the French Championship. In an uninspired journey by the team from the capital, the individual mistakes of two of its most experienced players nearly resulted in their second defeat in the competition.

Their compromising performance was evident in the evaluations of specialized journalists in France. The newspaper “L’Equipe” gave the pair its lowest marks among PSG athletes. Both Navas and Messi received a 4, as did midfielders Paredes and Danilo Pereira.

“He started the game decisively, but his second half was complicated” was the comment surrounding Navas’ performance. The Costa Rican goalkeeper took a “chicken” in the 18th minute of the second half in a shot by Fofana from the middle. When trying to palm, the ball passed under Navas’s arms and entered the goal.

The mistake in opening the scoreboard turned out to be disappointing, as Navas had been one of the standouts of the first half. By making six saves, he prevented PSG from going into half-time behind on the scoreboard.

Messi was also not spared in yet another performance with the Parisian shirt off. “He hit the post once more. And then he suffered a trip that has been usual since he arrived in Paris,” complained “L’Equipe”, also giving him a 4.

Messi risked five submissions on goal, but only one had the right direction. In the last minute, there was still a free kick available almost in the area line. The Argentine kicked over the goal. Now he has 13 games for PSG and just four goals scored — three for the Champions League and one for the French.

According to L’Equipe, only PSG’s defense was saved. Kimpembe received the score of 7 and was the best of the team, while Marquinhos took a point less. “Up until the break, he had lost nine duels, but it’s still a safe bet for PSG”, commented the newspaper about the Brazilian’s performance.

This was PSG’s second consecutive draw, which in midweek had been 0-0 with Nice. Leader of the French, the team has 42 points and has an advantage of 13 over Olympique de Marseille.

And although the performance was not satisfactory, the coach Mauricio Pochettino relieved his athletes. “It was a tough game. Lens are a physical team. I think we played a good game, even though we suffered. I think the draw was deserved. We came here after a high intensity game on Wednesday. Lens should be given credit “, commented the coach.

PSG’s next commitment will be for the Champions League. On Tuesday (7), the team faces Brugge in the last round of the group stage at Parc des Princes. Five days later, the game will be against Monaco, at home, again for the French.