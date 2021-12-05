Michelle Bolsonaro celebrates Andr Mendona jumping on the STF; see video – Politics

Michelle Bolsonaro celebrates vacancy as minister of the Supreme Federal Court Andr Mendona (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

After the former attorney general of the Union Andr Mendona was approved by the Federal Senate, vacancy of minister of the Federal Supreme Court, First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro celebrated, in leaps, the approval of Mendona, who received 47 votes in favor and 32 against , confirming the majority to assume the seat left by Minister Marco Aurlio de Mello, on July 12th.

Michelle’s celebration was filmed and the video went viral on social media. In it, the first lady jumps, hugs Mendona and thanks God for the approval of the former attorney general of the Union. “Thank you for hearing our prayer, Lord,” Michelle said.

The Minister of Human Rights, Damares Alves, was also in the Senate on Wednesday night (1/12), when the Senate approved the appointment of Andr Mendona.

The former attorney general of the Union was appointed by President Jair Bolsonaro and had been waiting for nearly five months for approval. Earlier in the poll, he received 18 votes in favor and 9 against.