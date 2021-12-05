Mileide vents about breaking up with Bil in the game

Mileide Mihaile is devastated to see her friendship with Bil Araújo collapse in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). At the 12th party of the reality show, during the early hours of today, the digital influencer vented that she saw the former “BBB 21” (Rede Globo) as a friend for life.

Worst of all, I liked him as a friend. Do you believe? I thought he was going to be my friend out there for life. That’s it. I thought he was going to be my friend, he liked me and he never leaves his side, understand? Mileid Mileid.

“I know, Mileide. Everyone is watching,” reassured Rico Melquiades, saying that the public knows she has given herself to friendship. “I have very few friends, but I liked his energy so much. I kept looking at him in that kidding thing and stuff. I thought it was real,” lamented the girl.

The digital influencer did not fail to point out that she gave herself body and soul to befriend Bil Araújo and never imagined that she would take a ‘crash’ in confinement.

I thought it was for real and I gave myself from the first time he saved me. I said ‘Oh boy and all and I bought everything’. I had my chest open, but when I saw that he was using me and playing with me. It’s the same with me out there. I surrender, open my chest, slap the face and when I see it, it’s flat.

“God is so perfect in your life that he shows you before anything else,” Rico opined. “I’m mad at myself. I took it, I made it happen just like I did outside and when I saw it I splintered,” complained the girl.

Quite outspoken, Mileide Mihaile closed the matter by saying that she will not go back on her decision to confront her former ally in the final stretch of “The Farm 2021”.

I’m not even around anymore today. I’m not kidding, I’m serious. It hurts, but I told you it’s over today.

“You’re a strong woman. Don’t let anyone make you a rug,” Rico commented. “And much less stairs. Neither Solange nor he”, finished Mileide.

