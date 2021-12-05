Ministry Offers More Than 21,500 Vacancies for Doctors in Brazil | General

Doctors for Brazil Program will replace Mais Doctors (Photo: Egberto Nogueira)

The Ministry of Health is offering more than 21.5 thousand places in the Doctors for Brazil Program. They will be able to work in 5,233 Brazilian municipalities, that is, almost 94% of the country. The measure was published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette of the Union this Friday (3). The objective is to strengthen the Single Health System (SUS).

The program will gradually replace the Mais Médicos Project for Brazil at Ateno Primria Sade (APS). Physicians selected for the program are offered training in family and community medicine, performance evaluation, the possibility of being hired through the CLT regime, career advancement (to reduce turnover) and gratification for working in remote and health areas indigenous.

Health managers from eligible municipalities must sign up to Doctors for Brazil, whose notice should be published on Monday (6). The notice of the selection process for doctors will also be published this month.

“The recommendation is that managers do not miss the opportunity to bring health and the presence of qualified doctors to serve the citizen with dignity,” said the secretary of Primary Care at the ministry, Raphael Cmara. Primary Health (Adaps), responsible for running the new program.

The municipalities were chosen taking into account their high vulnerability and the fact that many are in remote rural areas.

Doctors for Brazil was launched in 2019 with the objective of structuring the federal medical career for places with difficult provision and high vulnerability. The estimated budget for execution in the first year of work is R$1.2 billion.

Check the linkhttps://bit.ly/3EqTvyk for the list of municipalities eligible to participate in the Doctors for Brazil Program.