More than 35 new game demos will be available on Xbox starting December 7th

Five games have already been released

Xbox announced on its official blog that between days December 7th and 21st will be performing the “[email protected]Xbox Winter Game Fest Demo“. During the event will be made available more than 35 demos for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Some games have already been revealed, but the complete list will only arrive from the 7th, next Tuesday.

Before going to the list of games already released, the blog has some observations. Demos will not be “normal” demos. The site emphasizes that demos are usually of titles that are already finished or that are close to having their development completed. In the case of this event, “you will test these games early – and in some cases, very early”. In other words, it’s like an alpha/beta/early access, whatever you want to call it.

The Xbox blog says that some demos may be available again after the event period, but stresses that it’s good to enjoy between December 7th and 21st, as it’s not sure which games can return to playable demos. The event staff encourages players to leave feedback to game developers.

The titles highlighted below follow with their original descriptions:

Loot River: Loot River is an action dungeon crawler game with roguelike elements that combines tense real-time combat with the dark fantasy identity of Dark Souls and the space puzzles of Tetris.



Death Trash: The game combines old-school RPG, modern action gameplay and player freedom. Create your own character and explore this unique post-apocalyptic world.

blacktail: A retelling of Baba Yaga’s origin story set in dark and surreal Slavic folklore. A unique blend of exploration, intense archery combat and dark storytelling.



The Tale of Bistun: An action-adventure game inspired by the tragic 12th century poem “Khosrow and Shirin”. The player takes control of a stone sculptor who wakes up on Mount Bistun with no memory of the past. You must fight mythical enemies and travel between the real world and an ethereal place of forgotten memories to discover the secret of your past.

Nobody Saves the World: Mix and match skills to unlock and complete even more challenging missions as you explore a vast world and its extensive dungeons. Play alone or with a friend online to stop The Calamity and save the world!

As stated before, the other 30 games will be revealed on December 7th. Game demos are always very welcome and help us in deciding whether to purchase (or not) that particular game. Please be aware that as soon as the entire list is revealed, we will bring it to you.

