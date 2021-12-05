mourning and homage to singer

A month ago, on November 5th, Brazil lost one of its greatest singers today. Marília Mendonça, aged 26, responsible for women’s empowerment in the sertanejo, died in a tragic plane crash. In addition to the artist, her producer, Henrique Bahia, pilot Geraldo Medeiros Júnior and co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana could not resist the crash of the aircraft in Piedade de Caratinga, Minas Gerais.

The wake of the “queen of suffering”, which took place in Goiânia, the birthplace of the sertanejo, was marked by a series of tributes, the presence of famous duos — such as Maiara and Maraisa and Henrique and Juliano, close friends of Marília even before she became famous — and fans, who camped out for the opportunity to say one last “goodbye” to the idol.

The honors continued throughout the month. splash, who followed closely and was in Goiânia, revealed part of Marília’s story on a tour of the city, which included a visit to the artist’s first house and to the bar where the “queen of suffering” made some of her first performances.

After announcing a break in the entire schedule of shows, Maiara and Maraisa also decided to go back and perform not only their scheduled performances, but also assumed the stages that would belong to Marília.

In Lorena, in the interior of São Paulo, a week after the death of the “queen of suffering”, the twins from the sertanejo moved the audience by singing hits by the artist and the album “Patroas”. Luisa Sonza also participated. In the audience, fans with posters and tattoos, showing their love for Marília.

At the 2021 Latin Grammy ceremony, in which the album “Patroas” was nominated for Best Sertanejo Album, the award did not come, but a tribute performed by Anitta also highlighted the legacy of Marília Mendonça.

The singer’s musical reach — who already collected impressive numbers, such as the most watched live in Youtube history, with 3.3 million views — showed that her legacy will remain with a legion of fans. A day after her death, Marília, who was already the most listened to artist in Brazil, also became the most listened to in the world on Spotify.

The works left by the sertaneja are remembered by several artists, especially by her friends Maiara and Maraisa. This Sunday, splash brought an interview with the duo, who talk about the plans for the “Patroas” project and guarantee, as they say, “honor and pride” everything that has been agreed with the artist and fans.

Maiara, Marília and Maraísa in a photo to promote the Patroas project Image: Disclosure

Composer since the age of 12, Marília also leaves several songs to be performed. In addition to the compositions, recorded participations will also reach the public. This is the case of the song “Calculista”, released by the duo Dom Vittor and Gustavo, whose second voice is the singer’s brother. On Friday (3), they released the song and video with the participation of Marília.

In her personal life, Marília Mendonça leaves little Leo, 1 year and 11 months old, as a result of her relationship with fellow singer Murilo Huff. Guardianship will be with Leo’s father and maternal grandmother, Ruth Dias.