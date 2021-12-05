MP’s Internal Affairs Division to Investigate Prosecutor Who Was Against Arrest of MPs Involved in Recorded Execution | Paraíba Valley and Region

The São Paulo Public Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation to analyze the conduct of the prosecutor in the case of the nine police officers involved in an execution during an action in São José dos Campos. Prosecutor Luiz Fernando Ambrogi decided to keep the PMs at large, despite the police’s internal affairs department having asked for their arrest.

The case took place on September 9, involving nine police officers from the 3rd Special Action Battalion (Baep). PMs chased a group after two rounds. With the young people surrendered, they shot two of them. The young Vinicius David de Souza Castro Gomes, aged 20, was killed with three shots from a rifle and died instantly. The other, a teenager, was shot in the chest but was in a vest and survived.

The action was recorded by the agents’ own cameras. In addition to executing the unarmed youth, surrendered with his hands on his head, they also tampered with the crime scene including weapons. (See the video above)

1 of 2 Image shows Vinícius with his hand on his head, surrendered and unarmed, before the shooting — Photo: Reproduction/Military Police Internal Affairs Image shows Vinícius with his hand on his head, surrendered and unarmed, before the shooting — Photo: Reproduction/Military Police Internal Affairs

The PM’s internal affairs department analyzed the images in a more than 400-page report alleging that the police committed the crimes of homicide, procedural fraud and malfeasance and asked for their arrest. In the military court, where the case was ongoing, the prosecutor agreed to the arrest warrant, but the judge decided to refer the case to the common court because it was a homicide.

Upon receiving the case, the prosecutor of the State Public Ministry (MPSP), Luiz Fernando Ambrogi, decided to deny the request, alleging that the evidence “still does not allow for a more detailed identification of the actions of each suspect, and there is a need for more in-depth investigations. ”. He also said that the officers had a good record and were primary. Despite the fact that the police who shot at the group already have a history of death by police intervention. One of them, against two young men killed inside their house, after police resistance. At the time, there were no cameras and the cases were shelved.

2 of 2 Image shows the moment when a police officer puts a weapon in his leg to tamper with the scene — Photo: Reproduction/Military Police Department Image shows the moment when a police officer puts a gun in his leg to tamper with the scene — Photo: Reproduction/Military Police Department

To g1, the MP had informed that he did not have access to the images before the decision. Despite this, the report brought by the internal affairs department brings the notes accompanied by prints of the video excerpts, such as the scene in which the young man has his hands on his head when he is shot and the policeman carrying a gun between his legs and then throwing it over the body of Vinicius

The case is the first suspect execution recorded. After the repercussion of the images released by the g1 and by Fantastic, the internal affairs department decided to open an investigation to investigate the prosecutor’s conduct, who kept the agents at liberty.

“Due to the matter published, a procedure was instituted at the General Court of Justice of the MPSP to investigate the facts reported. The procedure is proceeding in secrecy and is under analysis”, says the note.

The action took place on September 9 when five young people robbed a grocery store. They were caught and chased by a Baep vehicle until the driver lost control, hit a pole and three of the youths surrendered. One fled on foot but was caught and arrested.

Every action was recorded by the Portable Operational Cameras (COP), installed on the PMs’ vests. O g1 it’s the Fantastic had exclusive access to the images.

After the escape accident, the camera shows that the hitchhiker, Vinicius David de Souza Castro Gomes, 20, puts both hands out of the window, signaling that he is not armed. The police officer asks him to open the door and he surrenders with both hands on his head. In the sequence, three shots are fired with a rifle at a short distance. The shots hit the face, abdomen and leg of the victim, who died instantly.

Another young man was also shot but wore a vest and survived. Of the group, he was the only one who was armed, but he also did not fire at the police. Upon being removed from the vehicle, one of the police officers, even being filmed, takes the weapon and alters the crime scene, throwing the revolver over the body of the dead victim to forge a version of resistance.

According to the Internal Affairs of the Police, the group carried a firearm, used to alter the scene, and a toy revolver, which was left in the path before the accident. Two other weapons seized at the scene were taken by the police themselves.

Vinicius’ death caused a commotion in São José dos Campos. After the death, a protest blocked streets and avenues and cars were set on fire. At the time, friends and relatives claimed that he had been a victim of execution. Vinícius had tickets for reception and illegal possession of firearms. He was recognized by the victims of the market after the police action.

The Military Police is the author of the complaint against the police. It was the PM’s internal affairs department that analyzed the images and asked for arrest for the crimes caught. According to Colonel Robson Cabanas Duque, cameras are a way to inhibit aggressive behavior and that police officers who commit crimes should be expelled from the corporation.

“When we come across individuals who take this type of action, what we have to do is a deep, serious investigation. Demand that justice be done and exclude them from the corporation. This is the path for those who do not comply with the rules, for those who commit crimes”, he said.

He also said that, for the police, the system did not fail in the case, as the illegality was caught and denounced. “The system has not failed. It was through him that the report pointed out all this material evidence that culminated in the request for preventive detention”. Cabanas also said that he expects the agents involved to be punished.