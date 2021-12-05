Murilo Huff receives a surprise from Marília Mendonça’s family on the 1st show after the singer’s death

Last Friday (03), Murilo Huff was moved by two surprises made by the family of Marília Mendonça in her first show after the singer’s death. The artist posted videos of the moments on his Instagram.

The surprise is announced by a member of Murilo’s production: “We want to disrupt your show a little bit and bring two people to this stage. They came to honor you at this very important moment”. Shortly afterwards, Gustavo Mendonça, brother of Marília and Dom Vittor, his partner in the country duo, took to the stage Dom Vittor & Gustavo.

In addition, a message from the mother of the Queen of Suffering, Ruth Moreira, was projected on the screen of Modesto Bar, at Estádio Nacional Mane Garrincha, in Brasília.

“Hi Murilo. I’m stopping by to say that I am a great admirer of your work and to wish you all the success in the world. May God illuminate your paths and your projects”, he affirmed.

On his social network, the singer thanked him for the affection he received: “Thank you for being present even from afar. Love you”.

Check out:

Read more:

The singer already has shows in several cities in Brazil this December.

With a tattoo in honor of Marília and joint custody of Léo with the mother of the late singer, Murilo also announced that he will dedicate himself to a musical career and that the DVD will soon be released. “To Listen Taking a III” and their new single, which would be released on November 13th, will hit the public.

The project “To Listen Taking a III” will have six new tracks, all co-written by Murilo and that will be presented soon by the singer. Are they:

Kitten inconvenience one calorie this noise danger to society Cell Phone Two: Roll Cell Phone

Murilo even revealed that a second version of the album “Live” will be released, consisting only of re-records.