NASA’s Curiosity Probe makes ‘selfie’ on Mars using 81 images; check it out – 12/04/2021

Nine years and four months ago on Mars, the Curiosity probe sent to Earth yet another selfie taken on the red planet. The image, released by the US space agency NASA, records the Martian desert in 360 degrees.

But a selfie taken by Curiosity’s camera isn’t as simple as the ones you post on Instagram. Here the robot had to take 81 different photos, which were assembled and edited to form the panorama.

🎶Stop! Selfie time.📸

I took this 360-degree selfie using the Mars Hand Lens Imager at the end of my arm. Up next, I’m headed toward “Maria Gordon Notch,” the U-shaped opening behind me to the left. More details on my surroundings: https://t.co/J8Nbip82S2 pic.twitter.com/DtsrXYYCi5 — Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity) December 1, 2021

The camera used is not just any one either. It is the MAHLI (Mars Hand Lens Imager), an instrument installed at the end of the robotic arm of the rover that also works as a kind of magnifying glass for taking pictures of minerals and rocky surfaces.

MAHLI is capable of recording color images of objects up to 12.5 micrometers in diameter, smaller than a human hair. The instrument is also equipped with a white light source, such as a cell phone camera flash, as well as an ultraviolet light source, for taking pictures at day or night.

And it’s not just to win likes on the networks that Curiosity makes selfies on Mars. The practice, coordinated remotely by NASA engineers, also helps them to follow the probe and verify that all of its components are working properly, from the camera to the robotic arm that handles it, its steering sensors and its solar panels.

In addition, the photo released this week shows not only Curiosity, but also an immense natural rock structure on Mars known as the “Frontão de Greenheugh”, and the so-called “Mountain Rafael Navarro”, named after Rafael Navarro-González, an astrobiologist who worked with the probe until he died in January 2021.

At the time of the photo, Curiosity was heading towards a small canyon, visible behind the rover on the left in the image, named “Maria Gordon” after an early 20th century scientist who studied the mountainous region of the Dolomites in Italy — which earned her the first scientific doctorate awarded to a woman in the United Kingdom.

The rover has been traveling around Mars since August 2012, and has already sent several photos and selfies to Earth in different environments. Your mission, like that of the other human-derived robots roaming the red planet, is to learn more about it and, with luck, find evidence that some form of life once existed.