Nassim Taleb takes advantage of the fall to criticize Bitcoin: “It’s not protection, it’s not currency, it’s nothing”

The guru of financial markets, the Lebanese-American Nassim Taleb, again criticized Bitcoin on Saturday morning (4th) in a post on Twitter, hours after a sharp drop of more than 15% at dawn.

In the publication, Taleb took advantage of the BTC’s downfall to, in his view, discredit several positive concepts that the world’s largest digital currency has acquired over time.

“So, it looks like Bitcoin is not protection against adversity, inflation and deflation,” Taleb said in the first three points of the five he opined on cryptocurrency, adding last: “Bitcoin is not currency; Bitcoin is nothing”.

Image: Reproduction

Nassim Taleb, who is a famous investor and financial market thinker, has endorsed Bitcoin several times. Their arguments against the technology began to surface earlier this year.

Taleb and Bitcoin

One of Taleb’s last negative criticisms of Bitcoin came in April and May of this year. In February he had already hinted that he would hit the cryptocurrency forever when he wrote: “I’m getting rid of my BTC. Why? A currency should never be more volatile than what you buy and sell with it.”

That’s where phrases like “Bitcoin failed to be a coin, an open-ended Ponzi scheme” and “a trillion mega-ponzi” came from there.

During the early hours of Saturday, the BTC dropped to US$ 45,000, according to Coinmarketcap data, reaching US$ 42,000 at Binance; at brokerage Huobi, at US$ 28 thousand. As a result of the crash, the cryptocurrency lost $50,000 support.

At the time of the text, the BTC is traded at around US$ 48,000 on most exchanges. In Brazil, according to the IPB, the price of the cryptocurrency is around R$ 278,500.00