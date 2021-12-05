Nelio and Dolores run away from Tonico in Nos Tempos do Imperador

Nélio and Dolores from Nos Tempos do Imperador will make a drastic decision in the next chapters of the 6:00 am soap opera. The couple will come to the conclusion that it is necessary to flee Tonico and will put the plan into practice. But will the pair be able to live the great love far from the deputy’s evil ways?

In chapters scheduled to be shown from the chapters on December 14th, Tuesday, Nélio and Dolores will manage to escape from Tonico. That’s because, the good guy will be told by Nino (Raffaele Casuccio) that the politician will spend a season in Bahia. In this episode, Dolores will talk to her lover and convince him to leave.

Happy forever? It won’t be like that. In the fourth chapter (15), Dolores will be intercepted by Zayla. The daughter of Dom Olu (Rogério Brito) and Cândida (Dani Ornellas) was following in the girl’s footsteps and saw her leaving the house. In the following scenes, on the 16th, Zayla will try to stop Dolores, but Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski) will manage to escape.

Zayla will return home frustrated, while Tonico will return to Rio de Janeiro. At the beginning of the chapter on Friday (17), Tonico will be informed that Dolores and Nélio ran away in the soap opera Nos Tempos do Imperador.

future in the soap opera

TV Globo only disclosed the fate of Nélio and Dolores in Nos Tempos do Imperador until the episode of December 18, 2021, a Saturday. Thus, it is not yet possible to say that the duo will remain far from the clutches of Tonico (Alexandre Nero).

It is not known for now whether the successful escape will make the duo have their happy ending far from Rio de Janeiro or if they will still be captured by the villain before the end of the telenovela, which is expected to stay on the air until February 2022.

