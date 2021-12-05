Netflix presents news on the event’s panel; check out

posted on 12/4/2021 8:57 PM



Scene from ‘Don’t Look Up’, produced by Netflix – (credit: NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX)

The streaming giant, Netflix, presented the news of the future on a panel at CCXP Worlds 2021. The platform opened the works of the Thunder Stage, main stage of the event that started this Saturday (4/12) in online format. The main attraction was Oscar winning director Adam McKay, he presented a little more of don’t look up, film that opens on December 24 service.

“I’m honored to be here, especially as I grew up a comic book fan, I can feel the vibe,” said Adam McKay about his participation in CCXP Worlds 2021. don’t look up and he gave his own vision of what it was like to make a film full of critics and big stars in cinema.

don’t look up stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, who play two scientists who discover a comet on a collision course with Earth. The two try to warn the media, people on the street and big business, but nobody pays attention. Meryl Streep, Mark Rylance, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Jonah Hill and Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi are also part of the cast of the film, which is one of the main bets of Netflix for the Oscar of 2022.

The director says that, as much as he wrote the script before the pandemic, the film speaks a lot with current times, especially in relation to denial. “I thought it was time to talk about it, but also laugh about all this nonsense that we are living”, points out the filmmaker. “We are in a new world and we need to tell it from a new narrative. This movie, at least, does that”, he adds. About the cast, the director praised all the actors especially DiCaprio and Streep and revealed that everyone was completely into the project. “Actors like to make movies about this very crazy world we live in,” he reflects.

The director who won the Oscar for Best Screenplay for The big bet and competed for several statuettes for Vice said that don’t look up it’s the most “Adam McKay-style” movie. “This movie is everything I am, it has the ridiculous comedy, the laughs, actors doing things you can’t imagine, music and even the drama and tragedy,” he says.

Netflix Ads

Another highlight of the night is the continuation of Chainsaw Massacre. The panel released the first teaser for the film firsthand Chainsaw massacre, Leatherface’s return.

the paper house was also cited on the panel, the series that released the final episodes last Friday (3/12). Part of the cast of the series thanked the Brazilian public for supporting them during the five seasons that were on the air, leaving one last word: “saudades”. Also in Spanish language productions, the cast of Rebel talked a little more about the reboot of the show that arrives on January 5th.

the success of Round 6 brought Korean productions to the streaming service’s panel. has been announced the sea of ​​tranquility, with actors from sense 8 and of the own Round 6. Also in Asia, the voice actress of Jolyne from the Japanese anime Jojo Bizarre Adventure: ocean of stone spoke more about the new production and exclusively presented the trailer for the continuation of the successful Japanese animation.

Still in animations, Netflix also presented videos of productions already released: Shaun the Sheep in: Christmas Adventure and Wisdom Thrush. The two short films can now be watched on the platform and explore the stop-motion format, made by the studio Aardman, which created escape from the chickens.