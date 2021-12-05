Neto detonates the board of Palmeiras on “lie” involving Felipe Melo

After four seasons wearing the shirt of Palmeiras, defensive midfielder Felipe Melo had his trajectory ended at the São Paulo club. The official act came this afternoon, with the right to be honored on the official website and social networks of the Palestinian team. With a contract in force until the end of this month, the player did not reach a consensus for renewal, and did not even receive a proposal.

In a post made on Twitter, former player Neto detonated Palmeiras leaders for “lying” about the possibility of keeping the “Pitbull” in Abel Ferreira’s squad. The presenter highlighted that “there was never the club’s interest in renewing with Felipe Melo.”

“Contrary to what the directors of Palmeiras themselves said, there was never the club’s interest in renewing with Felipe Melo. The player himself confirmed this. Why lie? That’s why it’s so hard to believe in top hats in football, right?”, complained Neto on his Twitter.

Contrary to what the directors of Palmeiras themselves said, there was never the club’s interest in renewing with Felipe Melo. The player himself confirmed this. Why lie? That’s why it’s so hard to believe in top hats in football, ok?! pic.twitter.com/xETiYy1PNQ — Craque Neto 10 (@10neto) December 4, 2021

In a recent interview, the president Mauricio Galiotte, who hands over the position to Leila Pereira from December 15th, revealed that the player’s request to have a new contract valid for two seasons was what separated it from a hit.

Winner of five titles in Verdão, Felipe Melo is now available on the market and has advanced negotiations to settle with Fluminense, which has already formalized a proposal to have the experienced player. Internacional also appears interested.

READ TOO:

Flamengo hits with coach, future of Felipe Melo, Neymar in court and new Corinthians target: the latest in football

Neto nominates goalkeeper to be Weverton’s ‘shadow’ at Palmeiras: ‘One of the best in Brazilian football’

Palmeiras aims to hire a Uruguayan striker who was a executioner for Corinthians

Velloso nails Abel Ferreira’s future at Palmeiras and reveals the arrival of reinforcements: ‘He’s going to sign five players’

Vasco fans detonate Castan for ‘Corinthian’ post; understand

Fortaleza is the 4th team from the Northeast to compete in Libertadores; see list

Negotiating with Barça, Cavani is targeted by Boca and Brazilian club

Check out highlights of the Argentine Championship that would fit your team