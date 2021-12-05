New couples emojis have different skin tones on WhatsApp

As Lulu Santos’ music would say: “we consider every form of love to be fair”. This sounds like the pace of WhatsApp testing on Android phones. The application should soon allow the use of personalized emojis with different gender, hair and skin tone options, which makes the system more diverse.

It is estimated that more than 200 combinations of people, including emojis for couples with hearts and couples with kisses, created between the end of 2019 and 2020, can be configured by the Internet user, according to the website Emojipedia. The platform is a member of the Unicode Consortium, responsible for categorizing the emojis that platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram use.

According to the website, the new options should be available to users of the Android when the WhatsApp app is updated to version 2.21.23.23 from the end of November or later.

Image: Reproduction/Emojipedia

To form the new couples emoji, you will need to choose the person (and skin tone), add a red heart, kiss mark, and the other person’s emoji. In addition, it will also be possible to assemble the cards with people from couples holding hands.

The novelty, however, is not yet available for all beta apps (testers) of WhatsApp. Tilt tested it on an Android device, but until the close of this report it was not possible to customize the couples. It should arrive little by little for internet users.