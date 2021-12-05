New Fiat Fiorino gets a renewed look and arrives for R$ 99,990

Fiat launched the 2022 line of van Fiorino. Made at the factory in Betim (MG), it comes with new inside and outside and comes for the price of R$ 99,990.

The front has new, sharper headlights with a black mask, while the bumper, hood and fender have also been subtly modified. In other details, the front grille bears the brand’s logo.

Inside, the car gained dark tones and a different panel with rectangular air conditioning vents. The new cluster includes a six-function on-board computer, tachometer and digital partial odometer.

Among the standard features of the model are traction and stability control (ESC), ramp start assistant, steering wheel with height adjustment, power steering, air conditioning, driver’s seat with height adjustment, electric windows and locks, key with remote control, sound predisposition, crankcase protector, alarm and fog lights.

The engine is the 1.4 EVO Flex, now tuned to meet Proconve (PL7) emissions and noise rules. It generates up to 86 hp of power and torque of 12.2 kgfm. The carrying capacity of the 2022 model is 650 kg.

