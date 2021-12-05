New focus of dengue is found in Araranguá

The Araranguá Municipal Health Department’s Dengue Control Program has found a new focus of the dengue mosquito. This is the 18th focus of the year, being registered in the Coloninha neighborhood.

The Endemic Service Coordinator, Joélcio Anastácio, informs that the work to delimit the focus, which consists of agents visiting all properties within a radius of 300 meters, started on Thursday, February 2nd.

“It was found that this is an area with many vacant lots and that it is being used for debris and garbage deposits, a situation that hinders the search for vector control results, due to the water deposits that are discarded in these environments”, highlights Joélcio.

The Coordinator also emphasizes the need for the community to become aware of its irresponsible action, as it ends up putting the health of the community at risk. In this sense, the program will be forwarding to the Planning Department a request for the owners of these properties to be identified and notified to provide immediate cleaning.

“In view of the arrival of summer, a season of high temperatures, it accelerates even more the process of the mosquito’s development cycle, that is, it increases its proliferation”, he concluded.

According to the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance (DIVE/SC), of the State Health Department. The year 2021 has registered high rates of dengue contamination in Santa Catarina. Only this year, more than twelve thousand people from Santa Catarina were contaminated by the disease, surpassing what was registered in every last year.

Signals and symptons

Usually, the first manifestation of dengue is high fever (39° to 40°C) of sudden onset, which lasts from two to seven days, associated with headache, weakness, body, joint and fundal pain. From the eyes. Blemishes on the body are present in 50% of the cases, and may affect the face, trunk, arms and legs. Loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting may also be present.

Streaming

The Aedes aegypti mosquito can transmit three diseases: dengue, Zika virus and chikungunya. “The best prevention strategy for these diseases continues to be the elimination of places that can accumulate water. The state’s scenario only reinforces that prevention measures are necessary and essential to avoid new cases and even deaths”, highlights Ivania Folster, zoonoses manager at DIVE/SC.

The female lays up to 100 eggs on the inner walls of containers that have or can accumulate water. She chooses more than one place to perform each posture, which guarantees greater reproductive success, that is, insects can be born from several containers in the same environment. In these places the eggs can last up to a year and a half. In contact with water, eggs develop quickly. The adult mosquito appears on a cycle of approximately seven days.

Guidelines to prevent the proliferation of Aedes aegypti:

– avoid using dishes in potted plants. If using them, sand to the brim;

– store bottles with the neck facing down;

– keep trash cans covered;

– always leave the water tanks sealed, without any opening, especially the water tanks;

– plants such as bromeliads should be avoided as they accumulate water;

– treat the pool water with chlorine and clean it once a week;

– keep drains closed and unclogged;

– wash the animals’ food and water pots with a brush at least once a week;

– remove water accumulated on slabs;

– flush, at least once a week, in little used toilets;

– keep the toilet lid closed;

– avoid accumulating debris, as it can become a focal point for the dengue mosquito;

– report the existence of possible outbreaks of Aedes aegypti to the Municipal Health Department;

– if you present symptoms of dengue, chikungunya or Zika virus, look for a health care unit.