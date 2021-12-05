New Toyota GR Corolla 2022 is revealed in teaser, see!

Toyota GR-S Corolla (Photo: Disclosure)

The automaker released some images of the new Toyota GR Corolla. The model has attributes that make them look sporty, check out the details!

See details on the New Toyota GR Corolla 2022

Toyota’s new hatch, the GR Corolla 2022, has already had some images released by the automaker in the North American market. The model resembles the Yaris GR.

In the images released, the model revealed appears to be the Toyota GR-Sport Corolla. He has a much more sporty and attractive look. The raised rear wing, the double and chrome exhaust tailpipes and new wheel designs highlight the vehicle’s proposal as a whole.

The rear also draws attention for its prominent bumper. The lanterns also have a differentiated design and invade the trunk lid. Throughout the body, fluid lines make the Toyota GR-Sport Corolla dynamic.

The vehicle’s interior was also revealed. In the photo in question, it is possible to analyze the 100% digital control panel and the floating multimedia center, as well as the commands of the digital air conditioning. The steering wheel is multifunctional and has an apparent cost, which further highlights the model’s sporting appeal.

The finish is also highlighted in the image. Leather material predominates the coating of the central panel. Chrome and brushed steel details are also present on the vehicle.

Model released is very different from the Brazilian Corolla GR-S

Around here, the Toyota Corolla GR-S is a totally different vehicle. The sedan was the first model produced in Brazil with the GR brand and developed in partnership with Argentina. It was introduced a year ago, in December 2020.

The sedan takes into account the motto “pushing the limits for better” (free translation “going to the limit in search of the best”), which aims to develop increasingly better and high-performance cars.

Regarding the exterior design, the vehicle features LED headlights with automatic switch-on, headlamps with daytime running lights (DRL) and LED front fog lights. At the rear, the sedan has spoiler exclusive GAZOO Racing, LED flashlights and emblems that identify the sports version. In addition, the vehicle is equipped with side skirts, exclusive 17” alloy wheels and emblems that emphasize the GAZOO Racing soul.

Equipped with the well-known 2.0L Dynamic Force Atkinson cycle engine flex, in-line four cylinders, 16V and intelligent variable valve timing VVT-iE, the propeller when fueled with ethanol, yields 177 hp at 6,600 rpm, and 169 hp at 6,600 revolutions when fueled with gasoline, with a maximum torque of 21, 4 kgfm at 4400 rpm in both cases.

The transmission is the 10-speed Direct Shift, which provides the smoothness of a conventional CVT with the sensation of direct acceleration. To improve acceleration in 1st gear, Toyota engineers fitted a mechanical gear that acts on the sedan’s sprint, resulting in a more efficient set in any speed range. In addition, the Corolla GR-S has paddle shift on the steering wheel and Sport driving mode selector button.