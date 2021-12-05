New WhatsApp function will be dangerous for distracted users

O Whatsapp continues to prepare new functions for its users to better enjoy the application. Now, the company is testing a news which can be dangerous for the most distracted.

Read more: Heineken will give away 12 robots that carry beer and chase the owner

In recent weeks, the company has created a feature that allows you to create your own stickers. The newest goal is to allow the account owner to share these stickers without having to save them on the device.

The functionality was found by the specialized website WABetaInfo in version 2.21.13.15 of the tool. The portal publishes the news that are being tested and released by WhatsApp.

Since they were released, stickers have become a favorite feature of users. To use the new function, you need to click on the forwarding shortcut next to the image, similar to other media.

danger to the distracted

It is currently not possible to forward a message without first saving it as a favorite. Thus, the user has time to see exactly its content and check if it really is what they want to send.

But just by clicking on the arrow to forward, it will be easier to move forward something you didn’t want. It is worth noting that the contact will not be able to see that the card has been forwarded, as it will appear as if the account owner had sent it normally.

The function is still in the initial testing phase for WhatsApp beta users, with no forecast to reach the others.