Next chapter, Monday, December 6 · TV News

Check out the summary of the next chapter of Carinha’s rerun of Angel, who goes to this Monday (6), on SBT:

Flávio goes to Fátima’s house to talk about what happened in the robbery. He makes up an excuse that he didn’t talk to the chief because he believes someone in the gang is undercover with the police. Flávio asks Fátima that, if the chief asks anything about her, she says she doesn’t know anything.

Estefânia and Vitor begin to prepare the guest list for their wedding. Flávio returns part of the money that Fátima lent him, he tries to kiss her, but she dodges. Rosana asks Dr. Albuquerque to clarify the case of the social worker. Mother Superior asks Pascoal and Inácio to find out what happened to the water in the orphanage.

Zé Felipe plays football and is the highlight of his team. While celebrating the result of the game, he ends up letting it slip that he will play a country duo with his brother. Fátima tells Flávio that she doesn’t have the head for a romantic relationship right now. Flávio says he’s going to win her over.

Mother Superior tells Dulce that she is looking for a good teacher to teach drama. Pascoal and Inácio discover that the water problem is affecting the entire region. Juju sees on the Internet that the region will be without water for a week. Everyone starts to prepare for this period.

Gustavo and Nicole decide to travel to spend time together. Rosana calls a condominium meeting to communicate prevention measures so that they don’t run out of water. Silvestre interrupts Rosana all the time. Dulce asks Cecília if she was sad to learn about the commercial she will be doing with Nicole. Cecilia says she was just surprised.

Click here to see the summaries of the next chapters of Carinha de Anjo.

The Angel Face chapters are provided by SBT and are subject to change without notice

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in the soap operas.