Neymar publishes video of crutches, shows treatment and receives support from famous

A week after the injury to his left ankle, striker Neymar posted a video on his Instagram account arriving on crutches for the treatment of the injury. The PSG player suffered a ligament injury and will be out for six to eight weeks.

In the publication, the player received support from other athletes, such as skateboarder Rayssa Leal and friend and surfer Gabriel Medina.


10th - Eden Hazard, from Real Madrid; 29 million dollars - R$ 153.2 million Photo: JOSE JORDAN / AFP
9th - Gareth Bale, from Real Madrid; 32 million dollars - R$ 169 million Photo: GEOFF CADDICK / AFP
8th - Paul Pogba, Manchester United; 34 million dollars - R$ 179.6 million Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP
7th - Andres Iniesta, from Vissel Kobe; 35 million dollars - R$ 184.9 million Photo: PATRICK HERTZOG / AFP
6th - Robert Lewandowski, from Bayern Munich; 35 million dollars - R$ 184.9 million Photo: KACPER PEMPEL / REUTERS
5th - Mohamed Salah, from Liverpool; 41 million dollars - R$ 216, 6 million Photo: PAUL ELLIS / AFP
4th - Kylian Mbappé, from Paris Saint-Germain; US$43 million - R$227.1 million Photo: FRANCK FIFE / AFP
3rd - Neymar, from Paris Saint-Germain; 95 million dollars - R$ 501.9 million Photo: FRANCK FIFE / AFP
2nd - Lionel Messi, from Paris Saint-Germain; $110 million - R$581.1 million Photo: BENOIT TESSIER / REUTERS
1st - Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United; 125 million dollars - R$ 660.4 million Photo: IAN KINGTON / AFP
Gustavo Poli:the pain of almost Flamengo

The striker sprained his left ankle 38 minutes into the second half of PSG’s French Championship match against Saint-Étienne last Sunday. After leaving the field crying and in pain, the player used social media to reassure fans. But exams carried out by the club proved the seriousness of the injury.


Neymar plays with Messi, after the Copa America final, at Maracanã, in 2021. Photo: RICARDO MORAES / REUTERS
2017: Neymar and Messi, warming up, on the eve of the match against Juventus, for the Champions Cup Photo: DON EMMERT / AFP
Double at Camp Nou, then both home, during a game against Valencia, for the Copa Del Rey, 2016 Photo: LUIS GENE / AFP
In Tokyo, with the 2015 Club World Cup Cup. Photo: TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA / AFP
At Camp Nou, in 2013, during Neymar's first season at the Catalan club Photo: Gustau Nacarino / REUTERS
In 2013, at Camp Nou. Photo: ALBERT GEA / REUTERS
