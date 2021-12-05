Neymar publishes video of crutches, shows treatment and receives support from famous

A week after the injury to his left ankle, striker Neymar posted a video on his Instagram account arriving on crutches for the treatment of the injury. The PSG player suffered a ligament injury and will be out for six to eight weeks.

In the publication, the player received support from other athletes, such as skateboarder Rayssa Leal and friend and surfer Gabriel Medina.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

10th – Eden Hazard, from Real Madrid; 29 million dollars – R$ 153.2 million Photo: JOSE JORDAN / AFP 9th – Gareth Bale, from Real Madrid; 32 million dollars – R$ 169 million Photo: GEOFF CADDICK / AFP 8th – Paul Pogba, Manchester United; 34 million dollars – R$ 179.6 million Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP 7th – Andres Iniesta, from Vissel Kobe; 35 million dollars – R$ 184.9 million Photo: PATRICK HERTZOG / AFP 6th – Robert Lewandowski, from Bayern Munich; 35 million dollars – R$ 184.9 million Photo: KACPER PEMPEL / REUTERS 5th – Mohamed Salah, from Liverpool; 41 million dollars – R$ 216, 6 million Photo: PAUL ELLIS / AFP 4th – Kylian Mbappé, from Paris Saint-Germain; US$43 million – R$227.1 million Photo: FRANCK FIFE / AFP 3rd – Neymar, from Paris Saint-Germain; 95 million dollars – R$ 501.9 million Photo: FRANCK FIFE / AFP 2nd – Lionel Messi, from Paris Saint-Germain; $110 million – R$581.1 million Photo: BENOIT TESSIER / REUTERS 1st – Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United; 125 million dollars – R$ 660.4 million Photo: IAN KINGTON / AFP

Gustavo Poli:the pain of almost Flamengo

The striker sprained his left ankle 38 minutes into the second half of PSG’s French Championship match against Saint-Étienne last Sunday. After leaving the field crying and in pain, the player used social media to reassure fans. But exams carried out by the club proved the seriousness of the injury.