Neymar publishes video of crutches, shows treatment and receives support from famous
A week after the injury to his left ankle, striker Neymar posted a video on his Instagram account arriving on crutches for the treatment of the injury. The PSG player suffered a ligament injury and will be out for six to eight weeks.
In the publication, the player received support from other athletes, such as skateboarder Rayssa Leal and friend and surfer Gabriel Medina.
The striker sprained his left ankle 38 minutes into the second half of PSG’s French Championship match against Saint-Étienne last Sunday. After leaving the field crying and in pain, the player used social media to reassure fans. But exams carried out by the club proved the seriousness of the injury.