Neymar wins in court dispute of BRL 5.8 million with government

Photo: Getty Images.

Company run by Neymar’s parents got a court victory against the Santos city hall;

According to the defense of Neymar Sports, the company was misled when filling out the invoices;

The city government claims that the company provided an intermediation service between the athlete and the company in order to market the athlete’s image to third parties, asking for tax charges.

Neymar Sport e Marketing, a company run by Neymar Jr.’s parents, and responsible for managing the player’s career, managed to win in court against the city of Santos because of the tax collection of R$5.8 million.

The decision was published at the end of December by judge Ariana Degregório, determining that the collection of the city hall goes beyond the law, and that demanding ISS on amounts in legal transactions other than the provision of services is illegal.

Read too:

According to the defense of the company of Neymar’s parents, the brand was misled by issuing invoices referring to the transfer of image, voice and name rights of the athlete, with an undue payment of the tax.

Neymar Sports says that the services filled in the invoices were agency and consulting services, not taking into account the transfer of the player’s image.

In addition, the defense also claims that there was no provision in the legislation, which is why the collection from the city hall would be undue.

However, the city says that Neymar Sports provided an intermediation service between the athlete and the company in order to market the athlete’s image to third parties, asking for tax charges, which was denied by the courts.

The information is from the UOL Portal and Istoé Dinheiro.