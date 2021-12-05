No Return Home is highlighted at CCXP 21

To close the main stage of the first day of CCXP Worlds 21, a Sony Pictures prepared a special panel for fans who are looking forward to the arrival of ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘. The movie, which is one of the most anticipated of 2021, premiere in cinemas in day December 16th.







Tom Holland in the long-awaited movie Spider-Man: No Return Home Photo: Sony Disclosure

Tom Holland, who plays the spider, appeared on the panel to talk about the new movie. “Spider-Man is back on a new adventure, and I know people say that a lot, but you’re going to see things in this movie that you’ve never seen before. pumpkin bombs, sandstorms, multiverse. It’s okay that you’ve seen it before, but never like you saw it here, all together,” said the actor.

Holland continued: “And the word is in the streets: Peter parker is going to college and everyone knows who he is. Then, prepare the fan theories, which are likely to be wrong. Or not”.

In addition to the protagonist, a trio of heavyweight villains was also invited to talk about the emotions of ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’: Willem DaFoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx, which give life, respectively, to Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus and Electro.

Dafoe said: “I thought ‘this is crazy’ but they managed to bring my character back. I found it a really fun solution. I liked rescuing something that was the same but different. attracted”.





Green Goblin returns to Spider-Man’s universe in new movie Photo: Sony Disclosure

Jamie Foxx spoke about the experience of reliving the character: “I’m happy we have a new beginning, a new look. The film is more current, modern. Marvel villains are always an accident, the characters have solid narratives, they are people real”.

Alfred Molina explained the fears he felt: “I thought, ‘I’m much older, I have wrinkles,’ but they have technology. It was really cool to go back to something familiar but at the same time totally new. Technology has come a long way. The tentacles they’re all digital. It’s a great story, it’s wonderful to be in this world.”

Jared Leto also participated in the panel to talk about morbius, O Marvel’s enigmatic anti-hero. “The idea of ​​bringing such a unique personality to the screen won me over,” explained the actor. An unprecedented scene from Dr. Michael’s transformation into a vampire was displayed.





CCXP presented the poster of Morbius, with Jared Leto Photo: Sony Disclosure

Chris Miller and Phil Lord revealed the title of the sequence of ‘Spider-Man: On the Spiderverse‘, which will be ‘Spider-Man: Through the Spiderverse‘, and they told that the movie will be divided into two parts. The producers also presented a preview of the feature, which brings back Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen.