Nubank gives tips to get your limit raise

1 – Pay your Nubank invoice on time

It is extremely important to pay the TOTAL of your invoices by the due date, and thus avoid leaving amounts outstanding. To do this, just open the Nubank app and tap on the “Credit Card” tab. Then tap “Current Invoice”. Afterwards, click on “Pay” and pay the outstanding amount.

2 – Explore the available card limit

Nubank also increases the customer’s card limit gradually. For this, the company analyzes the purchase data. In this way, the customer who uses the card frequently, allows Nubank to know their profile better, and adjust the limit based on this information. So, use the same for all your purchases, even the most basic ones, like a R$1.99 store or a newsstand.

3 – Keep your income updated on the Nubank app

The Nubank card limit is also defined through credit analysis algorithms and customer information. Therefore, it is important to always keep the registration data updated on the platform. To change your data, open the Nubank app, and in the upper right corner, click on the gear icon. Then select “Profile” and tap on “Monthly Income” to update your income data.