NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 with 8GB of memory could be released in January [RUMOR]

Various rumors about the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 keep popping up on the internet. The latest information concerns the product’s release date. According to what was reported by VideoCardz, a new leaker, which has proven to be reliable according to the site’s investigation, claims that the GPU must be released on the day January 27th.

Previously, rumors pointed to a premiere in the second quarter of 2022. Now, according to @hongxing2020, the model should arrive at the beginning of the year. this new board shouldn’t be, in fact, a Ti version and the information points out that it must carry 8GB GDDR6 memory.







Other specifications

Before that, some technical specs regarding the new entry-level Ampere GPU were leaked. The information points to a processor GA106-150 instead of a GA107. This could indicate that another more powerful version than this one could emerge in the future.

According to what the VideoCardz, a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 must present 3072 FP32 Colors and 128-bit memory bus, beyond the 8GB of memory on GDDR6. Therefore, the model must compete with Intel 6GB ARC A380 and AMD RX 6500 XT 4GB, this is RDNA 2 input.



NVIDIA

Despite the various rumors that have surfaced about new models of NVIDIA video cards, the company has not officially commented on the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050. Therefore, it remains to wait for a formal position from the company or to continue following the information leaked here by Adrenaline!

And you, what do you think about the speculation regarding the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050? Do you believe it can reach the market strong?

