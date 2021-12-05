Ômicron advances through the world; countries report cases of community transmission – Época Negócios

+



New coronavirus mutation appears to be highly transmissible (Photo: Pixabay)

Countries begin to report the first confirmed and suspected cases of community-based transmission of the variant micron, which continues to spread around the world, with suspected and detected cases on all continents. THE Australia confirmed this Friday, 3, the first cases of local contamination in three students in Sydney, while the United States confirmed a community case in Hawaii and are investigating a second in Minnesota.

Officials in the state of New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, said that in addition to the three infected students, another ten cases were being investigated at the same school. These are the first cases “that do not have a history of travel or ties to people who have been abroad”, confirmed the authorities.

In the US, a man with no travel history became the first to be infected with Ômicron in Hawaii. “This is a case of community transmission,” the state health department said in a press release. The individual, according to official information, had already been infected with the coronavirus, but was never vaccinated.

Minnesota authorities are also investigating the case of a resident who tested positive for the strain after a trip to New York – which could be another case of community contamination on American soil.

North America

The United States confirmed on Wednesday, 1st, that the first known case of Ômicron in the country was detected in a resident of San Francisco, who returned from South Africa on 22 November. As early as Thursday, Los Angeles County confirmed an additional case in California, a fully vaccinated adult who traveled to South Africa in late November.

Since then, several cases have been confirmed across the country, including five cases in New York, confirmed this Thursday. According to Gov. Kathy Hochul, one of those infected in the state is a 67-year-old woman who lives in Suffolk County, Long Island, and recently traveled to South Africa. The patient had already been vaccinated and has mild symptoms of covid. Hochul said the new cases “are not cause for alarm”.

In another case confirmed Thursday, a woman living in Colorado was infected after returning from a trip to southern Africa for tourism. She had been fully vaccinated and was eligible for a booster dose, but had not yet received it. She has mild symptoms and is staying in isolation.

In addition to the cases in the US, the public health ministry in Toronto, Canada, announced this Thursday an outbreak of covid at the province-run Toronto East Detention Center with a suspected case of the Ômicron variant. The Durham Region Department of Health is investigating the infection and says there is still no evidence of community transmission among detainees.

Europe

At least 17 people who attended a party in Oslo are suspected of having the Ômicron variant after more than half of the 100 participants tested positive for the coronavirus. All were vaccinated, informed the city. The number is provisional and may increase as sequencing tests advance.

“So far, 60 people have tested positive for covid-19 in the PCR tests, and four with the antigens. Seventeen are likely to have Ômicron, but this needs to be confirmed. So far, there is one confirmed case of Ômicron after sequencing,” they said. Oslo authorities in a statement.

Between 100 and 120 people gathered last Friday for a get-together party for a solar energy company. One of the participants had recently traveled to southern Africa. “Everyone was vaccinated, no one had symptoms and everyone was tested before the meeting,” said Tine Ravlo, an official at the city’s Department of Health.

“Everything was in order and no rules were violated,” he said. So far, none of the participants have developed severe disease, said Ravlo. Most have mild symptoms such as headache, sore throat and cough.

Asia

Malaysia detected the first case of Ômicron in the country this Friday, 3, informed Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin. The infected is a student who returned two weeks ago from a trip to South Africa and was already fully vaccinated. Before returning to his country, he also made a stop in Singapore.

“It is important to note that this case arrived in Malaysia on November 19, before South Africa reported the first case of the new variant to the World Health Organization,” noted Jamaluddin on his Twitter profile.

Malaysia, which keeps its borders closed to foreign tourists, announced last weekend that it will restrict entry to people who have traveled to seven African countries in the past two weeks.

On Thursday night, Singapore reported that two passengers on a flight from South Africa tested positive for the new variant. The two affected were vaccinated and have mild symptoms such as cough and sore throat. India also reported 9,216 new covid infections this Friday, after announcing its first two Ômicron cases the day before.