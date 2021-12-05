Ômicron, delta: what classifies a variant as of concern – 12/4/2021

The new variant of the coronavirus, identified as omicron, was classified by the WHO (World Health Organization) as of concern. The strain is on the same list as the known alpha, beta, gamma and delta strains.

WHO, in collaboration with experts, partners, institutions and national authorities, has been monitoring the evolution of Sars-CoV-2 since January 2020. The emergence of new variants and the increase in risks to global public health has led to the identified strains classified according to the level of concern.

Variant definitions of concern (VOC), variants of interest (VOI) and variants under monitoring (VUM) were then created.

“These classifications are important to understand which of these variants can change the course of the pandemic and for the world to keep an eye on them”, says Álvaro Furtado da Costa, infectologist at HC-FMUSP (Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo ).

According to him, this helps to know when to trigger border, as is the clinical evolution of the disease, the effectiveness of the vaccine, if it affects PCR (laboratory test). “When a new variant that enters these definitions is classified, a chain of studies is triggered for be done quickly. While we don’t have the data, we have to worry, even if it doesn’t have much of a problem afterwards. how much we thought,” he says.

Concern Variants

According to the WHO, a coronavirus variant that meets the definition of concern must be associated with one or more of the following changes to a degree of global public health significance:

Increased transmissibility or harmful alteration in the epidemiology of covid-19;

Increased virulence or change in the clinical presentation of the disease;

Decrease in the effectiveness of social and public health measures or diagnoses, vaccines and therapies available.

“It’s when you have a mutation and a bad behavior. In addition to mutations, which are usually in the spike protein, you have outbreaks, increased registration of cases due to circulation. It’s like the gamma was in Brazil, responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths “, says Alexandre Naime, infectious disease and professor at Unesp (Universidade Estadual Paulista).

In the case of omicron, it entered this category because it made the curve in the number of cases rise in South Africa, in addition to having a disproportionate amount of mutations —there are 50 genetic alterations— compared to the others.

However, omicron has caused only mild symptoms so far. “There have been few cases evaluated so far, so it is not possible to make a statement saying that the variant only causes mild and asymptomatic cases. If this is proved, it was luck, it is not an evolution of the virus. The virus does not evolve to become less aggressive. Evolution is chance. If that’s the case with omicron, it was luck. I hope we were lucky, but it’s not possible to know yet”, says Natalia Pasternak, Ph.D. in microbiology from USP and president of the Instituto Questão de Ciência (IQC) .

A preliminary study by scientists in South Africa showed that this variant has a 2.4 times greater risk of reinfection. But the WHO warned that the world should not panic about the omicron variant, but rather be cautious and prepare to deal with it.

It remains unclear whether omicron, which carries a high number of mutations, is more transmissible or has the ability to escape vaccines Image: iStock

Variants of interest

A variant is considered of interest if, compared to the original variant:

Has been identified as a cause of community transmission, multiple cases or clusters (clusters of cases) of covid-19 or has been detected in several countries;

Have genetic alterations that are predicted or known to affect the characteristics of the virus, such as transmissibility, disease severity, immunological escape, diagnostic or therapeutic escape.

Currently, only two variants are classified as of interest: lambda (detected in December 2020 in Peru) and mu (detected in Colombia in January of this year).

Variants under monitoring

Here are variants with genetic alterations suspected of affecting virus characteristics and with some indication that they may pose a future risk. However, in these cases, the evidence of phenotypic or epidemiological impact is unclear, requiring improved monitoring and repeated evaluation until new evidence is available.

According to WHO, the understanding of the impacts of these variants is expected to evolve rapidly, so that they are readily added/removed from this classification, and may become of interest or not be significant.

Among those nominated by WHO in this classification are the variants cape, iota and eta.

Category that has not yet appeared

According to Naime, there is still a fourth category, which fortunately has not yet appeared. “It would be the ‘devil’, a category of high concern. In addition to being highly transmissible, it is more lethal”, he says. According to the professor, Sars-CoV-2 has an average mortality of 1%. To enter this category, a variant would need to have something like a 5% death rate. “It hasn’t emerged yet and it doesn’t seem like it will be the omicron. In her case, the number of cases is rising, but not death and hospitalization”.