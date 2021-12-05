Omicron variant exposes “viral prejudice” with Africa and underdeveloped countries

Photo: Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images

Since disclosure of Omicron variant of Coronavirus by South African authorities last Wednesday (24), almost all countries in Europe, America and Asia closed their doors to passengers from South Africa and neighboring countries such as Botswana and Namibia. For specialists, the speed and gravity with which the barriers were imposed reveal a form of “viral racism” that ends up only penalizing the population of the African continent.

“In practice what these countries, including Brazil, are doing is applying a double punishment to these countries; first, you punish by not sending vaccines, which facilitates the transmission of the virus and then the generation of variants; to then close the boundaries when a new variant emerges; it’s even cruel”, comments Raquel Stucchi, professor of infectology at Unicamp (State University of Campinas). She also highlights the difference in the treatment given by Brazil to European and African countries.

“The closure of the country to flights from Italy at the beginning of the pandemic, or even from England because of the Alfa variant was much slower, despite being viruses already spread all over the world and of proven virulence”.

Since the 29th of November the . Since then, however, the variant, believed to be more contagious due to its mutations in the ‘spike’ — part of the virus responsible for fitting into human cells and which is neutralized by antibodies — has already spread to at least 30 countries. on all continents. , although uncertainties outweigh the information regarding how contagious and dangerous the omicron is.

For the researcher at the Tropical Medicine Foundation of Amazonas (FMT) Marcus Guerra, the UN agency is quick to act without further data and information about the virus. “One of the most important things in a pandemic is to warn, but without causing panic in the population, and what it has been doing is creating this fear all over the world, without even conducting solid research on the level of transmission, nor listening to local researchers” , complains the director-president of the institution. For him, if these same mutations in the virus had appeared in another region of the globe, the reaction would be different.

Also from the Amazon, epidemiologist Jesem Orellana agrees with the existence of a kind of “viral racism” in the responses to the new variant in the world. “Since the beginning of the pandemic we have seen the strict and prejudiced way that member countries of the European Union or North America have behaved in relation to countries in Asia and Latin America, but we also need to remember that the petty position of these same countries in relation to the containment of the epidemic in these poorer regions ended up prolonging the pandemic even further with the example of the unequal distribution of vaccines”, he says.

While some countries are already massively applying booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines and even stocking up on immunizations that now run the risk of losing their validity, much of Africa vaccinated less than 5% of its population, exposing the consortium’s failure Covaxin.

“There is no lateralism; countries like USA, Canada, UK, bought up to 4 times the number of doses for their population, and do not use it; European countries have Janssen, which would be ideal in more vulnerable countries as it requires a single dose, and they do not use it; they are open to vaccine tourism while the immunizing agents will win”, criticizes Alberto Chebabo, vice-president of the Brazilian Society of Infectology.

South Africa is one of the countries in Africa that has advanced the most in campaigns and currently accumulates 24% of the immunized population. As a comparison, 77% of the Brazilian population has already received at least one dose. Chebabo points out that even with low levels of vaccination, the African continent today has a much better epidemiological situation than countries like the Netherlands, the USA or even Israel, which a few months ago successfully advanced in terms of immunization.

“Today, Europe is the epicenter of Covid-19 in the world, and the US already has community transmission of Omicron, but it is much easier to isolate an African country, less powerful and influential, than these”, he assesses. Germany and Holland today face the Coronavirus contamination peak since the start of the pandemic, with a mean of 57,435 and 21,570 new cases daily, respectively. It’s as if Brazil had 263,500 new cases every day, when compared to the Netherlands. At the worst moment of contagion, on June 23 this year, Brazil had 115,000 new cases of the disease.

The numbers expose what he classifies as ill will with variants arising outside the centers of power and disrespect for the International Health Regulation, ratified by the WHO itself. Also in 2020, the scientific journal Lancet published a study showing violations of the body, including the blocking of certain countries. “They tore up the regulation back there and tore up again by rejecting the entry of people immunized with vaccines approved by the WHO, such as Coronavac; and now they do it again, with the organization’s omission, and leaving Brazilians imprisoned there without being able to return home”, he says.

Camila Romano, a researcher at the Hospital das Clínicas and the Institute of Tropical Medicine, both at USP, observes a positive side to the emergence of a variant among a poorly immunized population. “Iaao means that the virus did not have to overcome organisms with specialized antibodies in it, that is, it did not evolve to overcome vaccination; therefore, it is very likely that it will not escape the vaccines used today”. .

With three confirmed cases and eight under suspicion, Brazil is already on Omicron’s list of presence, and for Paulo Gewehr Filho, researcher infectologist at the Moinhos de Vento hospital in Porto Alegre, it is only a matter of time before it becomes predominant in the country. . In the opinion of other researchers, the international blockade policies are ineffective and only serve to satisfy the population’s cravings.

“Which : test who is here, monitor the population, advance even further in vaccination and, above all, , points Roman. For her, prejudice is even older than Omicron. “The Chinese virus title started, which talks about racism and closing borders; the measures taken in Brazil and abroad show a false preoccupation and political motivation”, he says.

Brazil maintains, until this Friday morning (3), the blockade of flights coming from African countries in accordance with Ordinance No. 660, of November 27, 2021. Among the measures taken by the Ministry of Health, however, there is no requirement for proof of vaccination for any passenger embarking on the way to the country, anywhere in the world.

“It’s total nonsense; we are becoming a haven for the unvaccinated in the world, putting our entire population at risk again; it is yet another crime committed against society”, criticizes Raquel Stucchi, reiterating the importance of vaccines, regardless of their level of effectiveness.

“We know that none of them totally prevents transmission, but it has been proven that all of them reduce the viral load of those infected and the time they can pass on the virus”, he explains. In Europe and the United States, where the anti-vaccine movements are strong and non-partisan, outbreaks of measles and polio are not rare, for example, controlled diseases in Brazil.

Since the end of November, Anvisa, the country’s highest health authority, has been recommending the federal government to demand proof of vaccination against Covid from everyone who wants to enter Brazil. But the Civil House has already stated that, for the time being, the current sanitary norm is still valid. At airports, the traveler only needs to present a negative PCR test. This Thursday (2), it was the turn of the TCU (Court of Accounts of the Union) to recommend the same measure. The report of Yahoo! questioned the Ministry of Health about the lack of a vaccination passport requirement, made in many parts of the world, and about the , but did not receive an answer.