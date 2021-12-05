Ômicron: what is known about the six confirmed cases in Brazil | Coronavirus

First detected in South Africa in late November, this new version of the infectious agent has been catching the attention of experts due to the number and variety of genetic mutations.

Check out what is known about the Ômicron variant

Preliminary study shows that microns cause more Covid-19 reinfections

For now, there are suspicions — but not confirmations — that this variant is more infectious and can “dribble” the immunity obtained after vaccination or recovery from Covid-19. Since last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) considers omicron as a “variant of concern”, and one of the reasons is because it could potentially cause more reinfections.

In recent days, the omicron has been detected on all continents. So far, the southern portion of Africa concentrates the majority of cases.

Check out below what is already known about the five confirmed cases in Brazil.

On December 3, the government of Rio Grande do Sul confirmed the sixth case of Covid-19 caused by omicron in Brazil.

According to information released by the State Center for Health Surveillance, this is a woman who lives in the city of Santa Cruz do Sul (155 km from Porto Alegre) and who was in South Africa shortly before the diagnosis.

The patient, who had already taken two doses of vaccine, is in isolation at home and authorities are going to test everyone with whom she has had contact in recent days.

Daniela Dumke, Secretary of Health for Santa Cruz do Sul, said that the municipality followed all national and international protocols for detection and isolation and the population could be reassured.

1 of 3 According to official information, the three patients are doing well and are in isolation — Photo: Getty Images via BBC According to official information, the three patients are doing well and are in isolation — Photo: Getty Images via BBC

On the afternoon of December 2, the Health Department of the Federal District (DF) confirmed the fourth and fifth cases of Covid-19 caused by omicron in the country.

According to the information disclosed, the patients are two adult women, who took a flight in South Africa, went to Ethiopia and disembarked at Guarulhos International Airport, in São Paulo, on November 30th.

Afterwards, she embarked on a new trip to Brasília. Upon arriving in the capital, they underwent a diagnostic test, which gave a positive result for the disease.

A genetic analysis of the samples revealed the presence of the omicron variant in them.

General Manoel Luiz Narvaz Pafiadache, Health Secretary of the Federal District, explained that the two patients are in isolation. One of them has mild symptoms, while the other has no discomfort. Both are vaccinated with three doses.

The secretary also informed that all passengers on the Guarulhos-Brasilia flight they were on will be contacted and instructed on what to do, such as testing and isolation.

News that the first patients infected with omicron had been identified in Brazil began to circulate in the late afternoon of November 30th.

The official confirmation, made by Instituto Adolfo Lutz and by the Health Department of the Government of the State of São Paulo, took place a few hours later.

São Paulo identifies the first two cases of omicron in Brazil

This is a 41-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman who are missionaries in South Africa and arrived at Guarulhos International Airport on 23 November. The two came to the country to visit family members.

It is worth noting here that the discovery of the omicron variant by South African researchers only happened the following day (24/11).

As they would return to South Africa on November 25, they went to a laboratory at the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein set up at Guarulhos Airport to perform a PCR test, which detects the coronavirus.

It was precisely this test and the genetic analysis of the sample that gave a positive result for the omicron.

According to information from the São Paulo State Health Department, the two had mild symptoms and had taken the Janssen vaccine. So far they are doing well and are in isolation.

The surveillance teams in São Paulo are following the two patients and are getting in touch with everyone they’ve had contact with these past few days.

The idea is to check whether these other individuals were also infected and to isolate them, to avoid as much as possible the creation of internal chains of omicron transmission in Brazil.

2 of 3 Airports are the main gateway for new variants in the country — Photo: Getty Images via BBC Airports are the main gateway for new variants in the country — Photo: Getty Images via BBC

The Government of São Paulo confirmed on December 1st the detection of the third patient with omicron in the state.

This is a 29-year-old man who also arrived at Guarulhos International Airport on a flight from Ethiopia on 27 November.

He had previously been vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer.

The man was tested at the airport, upon arrival, by the CR Diagnostics laboratory.

São Paulo confirms third case of the omicron variant

According to information released by the São Paulo Health Department, he is doing well, has no symptoms and is in isolation.

The surveillance team from the city of Guarulhos, his city of residence, is monitoring the patient.

what the authorities say

After confirming the first cases, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) published a note on its website saying that “the Cievs Network, linked to the Ministry of Health, must monitor cases in accordance with the current surveillance system in Brazil, for evaluating health conditions and directing individuals to health care services, as well as for adopting Covid-19 prevention and control measures”.

The agency recalls that, since November 27, “flights to Brazil that originate or pass through the Republic of South Africa, Republic of Botswana, Kingdom of Essuatini (Swaziland), Kingdom of Lesotho, Republic of Namibia” have been prohibited and Republic of Zimbabwe”.

The measure to limit the entry of passengers from specific countries, however, is criticized by experts, since the omicron has already been detected in all continents.

“Since last Friday (11/26), Anvisa, upon verifying the risk of transmission of the new variant, has already been working to identify possible risks of its dissemination in Brazil”, concludes the agency.

3 of 3 Anvisa Building in Brasília — Photo: Adriano Machado/Reuters Anvisa building in Brasília — Photo: Adriano Machado/Reuters

The São Paulo Department of Health stated that it monitors the variants of concern, such as alpha, beta, gamma, delta and omicron, and that “any and all unusual problems are monitored by state surveillance, whether coming from airports or ports” .

The representatives from São Paulo point out that “the measures already known by the population are still crucial to combat the coronavirus pandemic: use of a mask, hand hygiene (with soap and water or gel alcohol) and vaccination”.

“We took the opportunity to reinforce the importance of vaccination, especially those 3.9 million people who have not yet taken their second dose [em São Paulo], because only in this way they will be fully protected”, highlights the Secretary of State for Health, Jean Gorinchteyn.

Across Brazil, more than 17 million individuals are with the second dose of the vaccine that protects against delayed Covid.